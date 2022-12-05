ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Contempt of court in Nigeria - what the cases of three convicted security officials tell us

Three security chiefs in Nigeria were convicted of contempt of court in November 2022 after failing to comply with various court orders. This is the first time that officials at this level have been held to account in this way. The Electronic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman, the inspector general of police and the chief of army staff all ignored orders to rectify errors they made in their duties. The Conversation Africa asked constitutional law expert Abiodun Odusote to weigh in on the implications of flouting court orders.
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions

The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would otherwise lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years.The enforcement rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants' rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.The Homeland Security Department said it would file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging a November ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that ordered President Joe Biden's administration to lift the asylum restrictions.The restrictions were put in place under former President Donald Trump at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The practice was authorized under Title 42 of a broader 1944 law covering public health, and has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times.
US And UK Ink Energy Partnership To Cut Down Prices

The UK and US will work together to increase energy security and drive down prices, as part of a new energy partnership. — The UK and US will work together to increase energy security and drive down prices, as part of a new energy partnership signed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden.
Little Incident Activity Globally Notes Maritime Security Update

The last reporting period has seen little incident activity globally, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which was released this week, noted. “The hiatus comes off the back of a period of unusually high activity, particularly within the Strait of Malacca and Singapore where seven incidents were reported within a five-day period; all incidents continue to be focused around the central theme of robbery and theft of cargo,” the MSTA stated.

