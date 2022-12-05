Read full article on original website
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both victims of the fatal 6th St. Bridge crash have been identified as Topeka teenagers. The Topeka Police Department issued a news release Thursday, Dec. 8, stating Michael Tolan Jr., 16, and Eric Gonzales-Del Real, 18, were killed when the car they were in went off the 6th St. bridge onto I-70. Topeka Public Schools previously stated Gonzales-Del Real was a recent graduate of Highland Park High School, while Tolan was a student in the district.
Flames damage rental business, apartments Thursday night in KCMO
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battled flames Thursday night from a building that houses a rental business and apartments in the city's Northeast neighborhood.
Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
Lawrence, Turnpike police attempting to capture steer near I-70
The Lawrence Police Department is having some fun on Twitter keeping the public updated on a loose steer near Interstate 70.
Man transported to the hospital following late night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was in a house fire Wednesday night, Dec. 7. Topeka fire crews were called to a single-story house fire just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at 429 NE Forest Ave. When fire crews arrived, one adult male and one dog escaped the flames.
One behind bars after stolen vehicle leads police chase through North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a stolen vehicle led law enforcement officials on a chase through North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Miguel P. Ramirez, 38, of Topeka, is behind bars after a police chase on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Officials said...
47-year-old pedestrian struck twice, killed Wednesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
JoCo Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault incident in De Soto
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident in De Soto. Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
Man killed in KC crash after suddenly doing U-turn in front of another vehicle
The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at E. 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue.
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
Topeka bar fight puts three people behind bars
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. Initial reports stated about 40 to...
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
Police: Woman found with gunshot wound in KC home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First responders found a woman inside of a residence...
Lawrence Police search for information in armed robbery
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for information in a recent armed robbery. Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officials were called to a business in the 900 block of SW 23rd St. - near the intersection of 23rd and Alabama St. - with reports of an armed robbery.
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
