TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both victims of the fatal 6th St. Bridge crash have been identified as Topeka teenagers. The Topeka Police Department issued a news release Thursday, Dec. 8, stating Michael Tolan Jr., 16, and Eric Gonzales-Del Real, 18, were killed when the car they were in went off the 6th St. bridge onto I-70. Topeka Public Schools previously stated Gonzales-Del Real was a recent graduate of Highland Park High School, while Tolan was a student in the district.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO