You know that you've got some money coming from the state of South Carolina, but will you get your payment before the holidays? If you're asking this question, know that you're not alone. But first, why are you getting this money? Well, if you paid taxes, you are getting a refund back from the state because Governor McMaster, signed a bill to approve income tax refunds.

4 DAYS AGO