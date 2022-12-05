Read full article on original website
Equinor To Increase Norne Output With Verdande Development
Equinor has submitted the plan for development and operation for Verdande to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. — Oil and gas major Equinor has submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) for Verdande to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. Equinor said that the subsea...
Offshore Wind Must Cope With Declining Subsidies
Offshore wind has been dependent on government subsidies, and this is still the case for most projects, although support levels have declined over the past decade. — Offshore wind has historically been dependent on government subsidies, and this is still the case for most projects, although support levels have generally declined over the past 10 years.
DeepOcean Partners With Akvaplan-Niva On ROV, USV Utilization
DeepOcean and Akvaplan-niva, have put pen to paper on an agreement to jointly explore the potential of utilizing remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and unmanned glider vehicles (USVs) to perform environmental studies for offshore wind and oil and gas developments. Akvaplan-niva is a subsidiary of the Norwegian Institute for Water Research...
Santos Announces Small Gas Leak
'The observation of the leak occurred during routine activities on the normally un-staffed facility'. Santos announced that a “small gas leak” has been identified in a subsea flange on the main gas trunkline from the John Brookes platform, offshore Western Australia, to the Varanus Island gas processing facilities.
ADNOC Expands With Low Carbon, International Growth Vertical
ADNOC is accelerating the operationalization of its board-mandated low-carbon growth strategy, by establishing a new Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth vertical. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is accelerating the operationalization of its board-mandated low-carbon growth strategy, by establishing a new Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth vertical. These...
Oil Continues to Fall on Declining Liquidity
It doesn’t take much to get oil prices moving lower these days, thanks to shrinking liquidity that’s sapped the life out of the market. Both benchmarks have now erased all their gains for 2022. Prices on Wednesday headed for a fourth straight loss, with West Texas Intermediate trading near $72 a barrel and Brent dropping to the lowest in about a year. The market took another turn lower on signs of easing constraints for US fuel supplies and as risk-off sentiment gained momentum.
Saudi Arabia Sharpens Petrochemicals Focus
Saudi Arabia plans to allocate more than a third of its current oil output to chemical production by 2030 in a bid to squeeze more value from its barrels as the world shifts toward a low-carbon economy. The biggest crude exporter aims to convert 4 million barrels a day into...
Big Oil to Meet With UK Chancellor Over Windfall Tax
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday. — UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss an expansion of a windfall tax on the industry.
Long-Duration Energy Storage Attracts $58B Investment Over 3 Years
Long-duration storage energy projects around the world have attracted more than $58Bn in commitments made by governments and companies since 2019. Long-duration storage energy (LDES) projects around the world have attracted more than $58 billion in commitments made by governments and companies since 2019. If all these projects went forward,...
Saipem Buys Drillship From Samsung Heavy For $230 Million
Saipem has exercised its purchase option concerning the seventh-generation Santorini drillship for a price tag of $230 million. Saipem has exercised its purchase option concerning the seventh-generation Santorini drillship for a price tag of $230 million. The Santorini drillship is already operating within the Saipem fleet by way of a...
BP Moving to New London HQ
BP has confirmed to Rigzone that it is relocating its London headquarters. A company spokesperson revealed that the business sold its current London headquarters building, 1 St James’s Square, in late 2020 but remained in place under a short-term lease “to allow us to identify and secure an appropriate new home”.
Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
In 2023, ongoing supply growth and weaker demand growth will ease tight markets and relieve some of the price pressures that pushed energy prices higher in 2022. That’s according to analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research, who made the comment in a new report outlining 2023’s key oil and gas themes.
Neptune Finds Oil in Calypso Prospect
Neptune Energy and its license partners have made a new discovery at the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea. — Oil and gas company Neptune Energy and its license partners have made a new discovery at the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea. Preliminary estimates are between...
