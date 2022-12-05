ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rumor: Braves decline $140 million Dansby Swanson counteroffer

The Winter Meetings began on Monday, and the Hot Stove is burning as rumors and deals flow. Two of the best pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — signed lucrative deals with new clubs, and there are more on the horizon. The Braves are preoccupied with the shortstop position as contract negotiations with Dansby Swanson’s representation continue. Atlanta reportedly offered Swanson around $100 million in the middle of the season, which the Georiga native declined.
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Aaron Judge turned down $400 million from Padres to stay with Yankees

Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Yardbarker

New York Mets Pursuing ex-Yankees, Red Sox All-Star Outfielder

The Mets seem to be preparing themselves for life without center fielder Brandon Nimmo. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets are among the teams speaking with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. If the Mets were to lose Nimmo and sign Benintendi, a left fielder, they'd have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Kiké Hernández Tweets After Red Sox Reportedly Add Kenley Jansen

The Red Sox on Wednesday made their first big splash of the Major League Baseball offseason, and Kiké Hernández was pumped about it. Boston and star closer Kenley Jansen reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal for Jansen marked the third free agency addition to the bullpen for the Red Sox, who previously scooped Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin off the open market.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal

With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed

Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge reportedly may already have nine-year offer from club

It appears either the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants may be close to meeting the asking price for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge. “I still believe there’s a chance Aaron Judge signs this week ... from what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge’s market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants," MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday afternoon, per Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "It appears to me, and this is not yet confirmed, but there are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we’ve been talking about for a while. That his market is already over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Analyst Proposes A Plan For Free Agency

The St. Louis Cardinals still appear to be taking their sweet time before making any major moves this offseason. The team is in need of a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. The catcher position is the team’s highest priority, but with less than...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Reveals A Barrier To Retaining A Key Veteran

After losing staff ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers on Friday, the New York Mets are now exploring other starting pitching options. Retaining veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt is a possibility. Bassitt was acquired by the Mets in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The 33-year-old won 15 games in...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge re-signing with Yankees sends shockwaves towards Carlos Correa chase

With the likes of Trea Turner and Aaron Judge already out of the free agent market, much of the attention now turns to shortstop Carlos Correa, who last played for the Minnesota Twins. The increased focus on Correa following Judge’s decision to go back to New York is not very ideal for the Twins, who will now have to compete with the other deep-pocketed teams who swung and missed on Judge, via Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Atheltic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Suddenly Losing Their Edge In The NL East

The New York Mets were leading the NL East last season for almost the first six months of the year. They had a lead as large as 10.5 games in June but squandered it away to the Atlanta Braves. But, the Mets are looking to be aggressive in free agency...
ATLANTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy