Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Rumor: Braves decline $140 million Dansby Swanson counteroffer
The Winter Meetings began on Monday, and the Hot Stove is burning as rumors and deals flow. Two of the best pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — signed lucrative deals with new clubs, and there are more on the horizon. The Braves are preoccupied with the shortstop position as contract negotiations with Dansby Swanson’s representation continue. Atlanta reportedly offered Swanson around $100 million in the middle of the season, which the Georiga native declined.
REPORT: Aaron Judge turned down $400 million from Padres to stay with Yankees
Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Pursuing ex-Yankees, Red Sox All-Star Outfielder
The Mets seem to be preparing themselves for life without center fielder Brandon Nimmo. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets are among the teams speaking with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. If the Mets were to lose Nimmo and sign Benintendi, a left fielder, they'd have...
Kiké Hernández Tweets After Red Sox Reportedly Add Kenley Jansen
The Red Sox on Wednesday made their first big splash of the Major League Baseball offseason, and Kiké Hernández was pumped about it. Boston and star closer Kenley Jansen reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal for Jansen marked the third free agency addition to the bullpen for the Red Sox, who previously scooped Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin off the open market.
Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Talks Carlos Correa in LA and Astros Connection
There was a new star of the show at the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday, and his name is Scott Boras. Boras had quite the crowd gathered around him, as he spoke about the many top free agents he represents this offseason. One of those is shortstop Carlos Correa, who has polarized Dodger fans this offseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in the market for a big bat. Los Angeles, like the Boston Red Sox, has been tied to most of the bigger names in free agency -- including four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like it may be interested in another longtime Red Sox as well.
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Willson Contreras
Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals added another weapon to their lineup, agreeing to terms with free agent catcher Willson Contreras on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Contreras is expected to replace Yadier Molina behind the plate as the club's catcher. He could also see time at designated hitter. Here's a...
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed
Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (Wednesday, 9:24 a.m.): The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge. Read more about that here. UPDATE (Tuesday, 5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San...
How many teams remain in the mix for Carlos Correa?
The Twins are still interested but several big payroll teams are reportedly now in the mix.
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge reportedly may already have nine-year offer from club
It appears either the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants may be close to meeting the asking price for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge. “I still believe there’s a chance Aaron Judge signs this week ... from what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge’s market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants," MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday afternoon, per Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "It appears to me, and this is not yet confirmed, but there are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we’ve been talking about for a while. That his market is already over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Proposes A Plan For Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals still appear to be taking their sweet time before making any major moves this offseason. The team is in need of a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. The catcher position is the team’s highest priority, but with less than...
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Reveals A Barrier To Retaining A Key Veteran
After losing staff ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers on Friday, the New York Mets are now exploring other starting pitching options. Retaining veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt is a possibility. Bassitt was acquired by the Mets in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The 33-year-old won 15 games in...
Aaron Judge re-signing with Yankees sends shockwaves towards Carlos Correa chase
With the likes of Trea Turner and Aaron Judge already out of the free agent market, much of the attention now turns to shortstop Carlos Correa, who last played for the Minnesota Twins. The increased focus on Correa following Judge’s decision to go back to New York is not very ideal for the Twins, who will now have to compete with the other deep-pocketed teams who swung and missed on Judge, via Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Atheltic.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Suddenly Losing Their Edge In The NL East
The New York Mets were leading the NL East last season for almost the first six months of the year. They had a lead as large as 10.5 games in June but squandered it away to the Atlanta Braves. But, the Mets are looking to be aggressive in free agency...
Comments / 0