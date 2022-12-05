Brown County Sheriff’s deputy, good samaritan rescue elderly man from ditch on snowy night

Read full article on original website
knuj.net
NO ONE HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH, ONE CITED
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a two-vehicle crash at County Roads 24 and 13 in Cottonwood Township Tuesday morning shortly before 9 pm. Authorities say a truck driven by Ken Guggisberg of New Ulm and a Kia driven by Sara Diehl of St. James collided. Damage was minor to the truck, moderate to the Kia. Guggisberg was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Southern Minnesota News
Police: Boy safe after Mankato kidnapping caused I-35 shutdown
Police say a boy is safe after a woman kidnapped a child from a Mankato home, resulting in the closure of I-35. Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett, 33, entered a residence on the 400 block of N 6th St on Tuesday night shortly before 10:30 p.m., took her biological son, and left, according to Mankato Public Safety. Investigators say Plunkett has no parental rights to the boy, whose age is not being disclosed.
Southern Minnesota News
kduz.com
Sibley Co Authorities Asking Public to Help Identify Robbery/Burglary Suspects
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Robbery/Burglary that occurred in rural Sibley County (near Belle Plaine, MN) on Thanksgiving Day. Thirteen long guns, ammunition, tools, and three vehicles were stolen. The following photo was identified as a possible suspect. The...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business
A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
marshallradio.net
Hadley Man Dies in One-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Near Currie
CURRIE, MN (KMHL) — Murray County Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning at 4:29 reporting a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of county road 38 and 121st street near Currie. Murray County Deputies located a 2000 White Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley Minnesota. Swenson was...
klfdradio.com
klfdradio.com
KEYC
KEYC
Trial starts for man accused of shooting near Mayo Clinic campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. -- The trial for a man accused of shooting someone near a hospital in Mankato, causing it to go into lockdown, started Tuesday.According to the city, police responded to the area of Echo Street across from the Mayo Clinic hospital campus for a report of a gunshot wound on the morning of Sept. 16. The victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect knew each other, authorities say.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said that a number of brightly-colored fentanyl pills were found at one of the residences involved in the shooting.Police say the suspect has out-of-state felony convictions for first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jackson County Pilot
Fires keeping local crews hopping
Firefighters from the Jackson and Alpha fire departments responded to a garage fire at a farm site northeast of Jackson Tuesday morning. At least one vehicle was reported lost in the fire. Tuesday’s blaze comes just four days after a house fire broke out in east Jackson, injuring two people...
steeledodgenews.com
‘Matson Strong’ still on display, 3 years later
To hear the story of Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head nearly three years ago, it would seem nothing can stop the forward progress he and his family continue to make. Except a winter storm. Last week’s snow, wind and low temps prevented Matson...
Southern Minnesota News
One injured, pet dies in Mankato apartment fire.
One person was injured and a pet was killed in an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1400 Warren St. Building C at 8:32 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. A person unable to escape...
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
