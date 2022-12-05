Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Governor Abbott takes aggressive action against TikTok as cybersecurity threat
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has ordered that the social media app TikTok be banned from all government-issued devices by all Texas state agencies. Abbott cited his reasoning for the ban as an attempt to preserve the safety and cybersecurity of Texans "as the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure continues to grow."
