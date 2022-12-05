Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers
For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen
Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 9, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Train display to benefit food bank. Bull Creek United Presbyterian...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Fires, colds and blood
Laurel: To rising from the ashes. St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold was decimated by fire Dec. 4, 2021. The 74-year-old building endured more than $4 million in damage. It is the kind of event that could kill a parish. In truth, many a house of worship has been...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police say Penn Hills man's Facebook car ads were a setup to steal buyers' cash
Pittsburgh police said a man used Facebook marketplace to set up four purported vehicle sales around Homewood and then robbed potential buyers of the cash they brought, according to court papers. Alan Green, 29, of Penn Hills is facing nine charges of robbery and three counts of conspiracy that were...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slippery Rock University trustees narrow choices for new president down to 2 people
The search for Slippery Rock University’s next president is down to a pair of provosts, one from Colorado and the other from Texas. Slippery Rock’s council of trustees, meeting Friday, voted to send to the State System of Higher Education the candidacies of Karen Riley, provost at Regis University in Denver, and Chance Glenn Sr., provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Advent services, Torah yoga and more at Sewickley area places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Torah Yoga, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 17. Join Jennifer Ferris-Glick via Zoom for mindful yoga and meditation. Free for all ages. Annual Chanukah Party & Latke Lunch,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area school board reelects president, vice president
The Fox Chapel Area School Board re-elected Marybeth Dadd as president during the board’s annual reorganzation meeting, which was conducted Dec. 5. Ronald P. Frank was re-elected vice president, and Vanessa K. Lynch was re-elected assistant secretary. Dadd is starting her fourth year on the board, her third year...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverhounds bring back Upper St. Clair's Robbie Mertz, work to shape roster in free agency
One of Pittsburgh’s own will be back with the Riverhounds for 2023. Robbie Mertz, an Upper St. Clair grad, was one of seven players that the club announced will be returning for next season. Mertz, a midfielder, came to the Hounds via transfer from Atlanta United 2 in July....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
IUP officials consider school of osteopathic medicine — 1st at a Pa. public university
Indiana University of Pennsylvania could open the state’s first school of osteopathic medicine at a public university, a venture to train and graduate professionals to improve rural health and advance Pennsylvania’s economy. A resolution to endorse the state-owned university to explore the school’s possible development was approved unanimously...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11
Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Holiday happenings in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Santa Claus and his helpers will be visiting many locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley. Here is a list for you to check twice:. Photos with Santa will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Taco Bell, Route 56. The first 150 children 10 and younger will receive a treat bag from Santa. Cost: $5, which will be donated to Kingswood Home for Children.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inaugural We Serve First all-star event is ‘celebration of volleyball’
You can’t fault Sydney Joyce if she gets a little emotional or is overcome with nostalgia when she takes the court Friday and Saturday as part of the inaugural We Serve First All-Star Classic girls volleyball event at Kiski Area High School. “This is very exciting, especially since it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vecchio again voted Penn Hills School Board president
Although she recently threw her hat in the ring for the Allegheny County Democratic Committee’s nomination for the late State Rep. Tony Deluca’s seat, Erin Vecchio was unanimously re-elected as Penn Hills School Board president for the seventh straight year. “I’m thankful for the board to believe in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Regional employees sue over covid-19 vaccine mandate
A group of Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees and former employees filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court Tuesday challenging the authority’s covid-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit, filed as a class action, seeks to represent not only employees who were terminated by PRT for failing to get vaccinated but also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed $15.5 million budget in Hampton includes no property tax increase
Property owners in Hampton likely won’t have to pay more in property taxes or in stormwater management fees next year. But they can expect a $5 per month increase in sewer fees for the next two years. Hampton Township Council discussed the township’s proposed $15.5 million budget for 2023...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick
This is the last Birdie column of the season, and the gridiron guru is getting emotional. “Look, I admit I’m glad another season is coming to an end so I can take some vacation time. … I need it,” Birdie said. “I am not used to working into December and picking state playoff games. Now, I get two state finals in a row? It must be close to Christmas. But all good things come to an end.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Union vies for 1st PIAA championship against veteran Steelton-Highspire
The list of firsts for the Union Area football program continues to grow. The Scotties won their first outright WPIAL championship, were the first double-digit seed to play in or win a Class A football title. On the way, Union defeated a county foe in the playoffs (the first time two Lawrence County schools ever played each other in the playoffs), defeated a team twice in the same season (Rochester), and have achieved a 12-win campaign for the first time in program history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleads guilty in domestic violence case
A University of Pittsburgh basketball player pleaded guilty Friday to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and was ordered to serve one year of probation. Dior Johnson, 18, a freshman, has been prohibited from being on campus or participating in basketball activities since he was charged, according to defense attorney Robert Del Greco Jr.
