Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers

For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen

Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 9, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Train display to benefit food bank. Bull Creek United Presbyterian...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: Fires, colds and blood

Laurel: To rising from the ashes. St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold was decimated by fire Dec. 4, 2021. The 74-year-old building endured more than $4 million in damage. It is the kind of event that could kill a parish. In truth, many a house of worship has been...
ARNOLD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Slippery Rock University trustees narrow choices for new president down to 2 people

The search for Slippery Rock University’s next president is down to a pair of provosts, one from Colorado and the other from Texas. Slippery Rock’s council of trustees, meeting Friday, voted to send to the State System of Higher Education the candidacies of Karen Riley, provost at Regis University in Denver, and Chance Glenn Sr., provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Advent services, Torah yoga and more at Sewickley area places of worship

Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Torah Yoga, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 17. Join Jennifer Ferris-Glick via Zoom for mindful yoga and meditation. Free for all ages. Annual Chanukah Party & Latke Lunch,...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area school board reelects president, vice president

The Fox Chapel Area School Board re-elected Marybeth Dadd as president during the board’s annual reorganzation meeting, which was conducted Dec. 5. Ronald P. Frank was re-elected vice president, and Vanessa K. Lynch was re-elected assistant secretary. Dadd is starting her fourth year on the board, her third year...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

IUP officials consider school of osteopathic medicine — 1st at a Pa. public university

Indiana University of Pennsylvania could open the state’s first school of osteopathic medicine at a public university, a venture to train and graduate professionals to improve rural health and advance Pennsylvania’s economy. A resolution to endorse the state-owned university to explore the school’s possible development was approved unanimously...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11

Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Holiday happenings in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Santa Claus and his helpers will be visiting many locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley. Here is a list for you to check twice:. Photos with Santa will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Taco Bell, Route 56. The first 150 children 10 and younger will receive a treat bag from Santa. Cost: $5, which will be donated to Kingswood Home for Children.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vecchio again voted Penn Hills School Board president

Although she recently threw her hat in the ring for the Allegheny County Democratic Committee’s nomination for the late State Rep. Tony Deluca’s seat, Erin Vecchio was unanimously re-elected as Penn Hills School Board president for the seventh straight year. “I’m thankful for the board to believe in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Regional employees sue over covid-19 vaccine mandate

A group of Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees and former employees filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court Tuesday challenging the authority’s covid-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit, filed as a class action, seeks to represent not only employees who were terminated by PRT for failing to get vaccinated but also...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick

This is the last Birdie column of the season, and the gridiron guru is getting emotional. “Look, I admit I’m glad another season is coming to an end so I can take some vacation time. … I need it,” Birdie said. “I am not used to working into December and picking state playoff games. Now, I get two state finals in a row? It must be close to Christmas. But all good things come to an end.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Union vies for 1st PIAA championship against veteran Steelton-Highspire

The list of firsts for the Union Area football program continues to grow. The Scotties won their first outright WPIAL championship, were the first double-digit seed to play in or win a Class A football title. On the way, Union defeated a county foe in the playoffs (the first time two Lawrence County schools ever played each other in the playoffs), defeated a team twice in the same season (Rochester), and have achieved a 12-win campaign for the first time in program history.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleads guilty in domestic violence case

A University of Pittsburgh basketball player pleaded guilty Friday to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and was ordered to serve one year of probation. Dior Johnson, 18, a freshman, has been prohibited from being on campus or participating in basketball activities since he was charged, according to defense attorney Robert Del Greco Jr.
PITTSBURGH, PA

