Kanye West Questions Elon Musk’s Ethnic Heritage, Suggests Twitter Boss May Be ‘Genetic Hybrid’

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

After getting booted from Twitter again last week for posting an image of a swastika, Kanye West uploaded his latest bizarre, racially charged statement on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 4), in which the embattled artist who now goes by Ye questioned Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s heritage while suggesting he’s possibly a “genetic hybrid.”

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?,” West asked . “Have you ever seen his pics as a child?” Musk was born in South Africa to a Canadian mother and South African father and it was unclear what West was referring to in questioning the billionaire Space X/Tesla founder’s ethnicity. The racially charged comment from the disgraced MC whose once-massive music and fashion portfolio has gone into free-fall since he began a now month-long spree of spouting antisemitic and racist statements continued with another bizarre suggestion about Musk’s genetic makeup.

“Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an elon,” Ye added. “I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck.” Musk, whose chaotic tenure atop the Twitter org chart has seen an exodus of some prominent users and his re-platforming of formerly banned one-term president Donald Trump and accounts that promote white nationalism and neo-nazi causes, treated the West post as the kind of edgelord provocation he relishes.

“I take that as a compliment!” Musk responded of the seeming accolade to the norm-busting billionaire who has long been obsessed with artificial intelligence and exploring the limits of the human form.

West also tacked on another provocative statement, adding, “Let’s not forget about Obama.” At press time it was unclear what the latter was referring to, though he did double-down on mentioning the former president by adding, “I’m sorry for using curse words in church but I don’t have another word for Obama yet.” The post ended with a promotion for Ye’s second presidential bid.

Alongside the Insta slide, West appeared to be mocking his race-baiting in the comment to his post, writing, “On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate. I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God.”

West was booted off Musk’s Twitter again last week for posting the Nazi symbol inside a Jewish star, which capped a week in which he repeatedly stated “ I like Nazis ” on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ talk show while praising reviled Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. West — who does not appear to have any new music or fashion projects to promote in the wake of his business empire’s crash — has been on a month-long media tour in which he has sparked widespread condemnation for his endless stream of antisemitic comments .

Without mentioning Ye by name, President Joe Biden issued a pointed statement on the dangers of antisemitism and the embrace of Nazis on Friday. “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure,” Biden tweeted in a statement. “And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”

The strongly worded statement from Biden starkly contrasted with the recent scene at Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort, where the twice-impeached president hosted Ye as well as far right activist and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who is also known for spewing antisemitic rhetoric. Also present at the lunch that Trump hosted on the high-visibility patio at his golf club was Ye’s apparent 2024 presidential campaign manager — who has reportedly since been fired — professional right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos, who has been blocked from most major social media platforms for his slurs against Islam and feminism, and his embrace of antisemitic figures.

West’s repeated amplification of antisemitic tropes and insults comes amid a rising tide of such toxic rhetoric in the nation. In April, the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks anti-Semitic behavior nationwide, reported a 34% rise in anti-Semitic incidents in 2021 (to 2,717), which averaged out to more than seven such incidents per day.

