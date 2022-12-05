ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Morgan Stanley's top strategist has turned bearish, and says investors should sell stocks as the latest rally hits a wall

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMmUb_0jXyPjW100
  • It's time for investors to fade the stock market rally and take profits, according to Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley.
  • Wilson believes the 17% rally in the S&P 500 rally from its mid-October low is simply a bear market rally.
  • He said cracks are starting to form in both the jobs market and the strength of the consumer.

US stocks have had a good run over the past six weeks, with the S&P 500 soaring as much as 17% from its mid-October low.

But now its time for investors to fade the bear market rally and take profits, according to Morgan Stanley's top strategist Mike Wilson, as the S&P 500 runs into a wall of resistance and cracks begin to form in both the jobs market and the consumer.

In a Monday note, Wilson said, "While the [S&P 500] has modestly exceeded its 200-day moving average and the breadth continues to expand, the downtrend from the beginning of the year remains in place. This makes the risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point, and we are now sellers again."

There are two big technical resistance levels Wilson referenced in his note: the downward sloping 200-day moving average at 4,044 on the S&P 500, and a well-defined down-trend line that began at the early 2022 peak and is currently around 4,040. The S&P 500 fell nearly 1% on Monday to 4,034, below both resistance levels.

Morgan Stanley

Wilson recommends investors stay defensively positioned in healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples stocks "as rates are likely to fall further into next year as growth and inflation continue to slow," according to the note.

"Growth stocks are unlikely to benefit from falling rates from here given risk to earnings, especially for tech and consumer oriented businesses which are large weights in growth indices," Wilson said.

From a fundamental perspective, Wilson highlighted cracks that are beginning to appear in both the jobs market and among consumers.

"Challenger job cuts and ADP data suggests the rate of change is worsening. Challenger job cuts saw a notable pickup on a 3-month rate of change, while ADP data was broadly negative except for leisure and hospitality," Wilson said.

And if it turns out the economy avoids an economic recession because employers are hesitant to fire employees due to recent labor shortages, it will hurt profit margins even more and lead to a drop in the S&P 500 earnings per share next year. "It could make the earnings recession worse," Wilson said.

Meanwhile, in a proprietary survey of consumers, Morgan Stanley found that middle and low income consumers "generally have a more pessimistic view of the economy with roughly half of them expecting the US economy to get a little or a lot worse over the next six months," according to the note.

"Bottom line, the bear market rally we called for six weeks ago is running out of steam. While there could be some final vestiges of strength into year-end, the risk-reward of trying to play for it has deteriorated materially given our confidence in our well below consensus EPS forecasts for next year," Wilson concluded.

Comments / 4

vance
3d ago

Bearish today, bullish tomorrow, Pump and dump is how WS makes money off the retail investors. Unfortunately SCC is in their pocket so there are no consequence for manipulating the market. Best of Capitalism!!

Reply
2
Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

93K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy