Dane County, WI

Dane County gives grants to racial equity, social justice partners

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County gave grants to six local groups Monday that promote racial equity and social justice in the community.

The Partners in Equity grants, totaling $55,000, are meant to fight systemic racial inequality in areas such as health, education and criminal justice. County Executive Joe Parisi congratulated the recipients in a statement.

“Dane County and partnering local organizations can help address racial inequities and work to ensure opportunity for all in our community,” Parisi said.

Among the recipients was Centro Hispano, which was awarded $15,00 for the BECAS Scholarship Program. The program is meant to help Latino students afford higher education.

Midwest Mujeres received $5,000 for the Be Bold and Network Program, which helps women of color reach their career goals through online mentorship. A quarter of the project is meant to help formerly incarcerated women re-enter the workforce.

Simpson Street Free Press was granted $10,000 to give local students opportunities to better their literacy skills by learning to write like a reporter.

The county awarded Worker Justice with $10,000 to help workers harmed by misclassification in the construction industry. Misclassification can lead to workers not being given proper compensation insurance and benefits.

WRPT Big Step Project received $10,000 to support its Connects to Construction Career program, which prepares and connects formerly incarcerated people with job opportunities and helps them re-enter the workforce. This includes skills training, remediation services and career coaching.

Dane County gave $5,000 to the YWCA to provide restorative justice opportunities for youth.

