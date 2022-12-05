ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

1 dead in apartment fire in Yreka

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

One person is dead after an apartment fire in Yreka late Sunday night.

Several people also were treated for smoke-related injuries, the Yreka Fire Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at the Shasta Terrace Apartments on West Miner Street in Yreka, authorities said.

One person was pulled from the burning apartment by firefighters and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies, the Yreka Fire Department said.

“We deeply regret to report that there is one confirmed casualty,” the fire department said.

Other residents also were evacuated from the apartment complex.

The name of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Yreka Police Department at 530-841-2300.

