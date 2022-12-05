In today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Leonard Adkins. Leonard is a backpacking legend and author of more than twenty books, including several guide books, a book about the flora, fauna, and geology on the the Appalachian Trail, and his most title, “All About the Appalachian Trail” the first and only book for children grades 4-8. We go in depth on Leonard’s backpacking history, which includes more than 20,000 miles dating back to the early 80s. We learn what it was like to be one of the first to hike the Pacific Northwest Trail, Continental Divide Trail, and the first (alongside his wife) to hike the Allegheny Trail. We learn some fun facts about the plants along the AT. And we get the ultimate endorsement for this interview from Leonard himself, who says, “I enjoyed that more than I was expecting.” We were flattered.

