Read full article on original website
Related
thetrek.co
Training to Walk 2650 miles
My name is Leonie and I am going to attempt a thru hike of the Pacific Crest Trail, starting in April 2023. I use the word “attempt” because I have done enough research to know that not every hiker who starts out on the PCT at the Southern or Northern border successfully completes all 2650 miles (4264 kilometers) of the trail. I have also learned, in my 50 years on earth, that just because I want something doesn’t mean I will have it! To quote the great Gina Linetti, (Brooklyn 99) “Just because you wanna do something doesn’t mean you get to do it. Life is chaos. Success is completely arbitrary. And confidence is everything.” If you’re going to read my blog, you’ll realize that I love to use quotes, and many of them may come from my favorite sitcoms!
thetrek.co
Appalachian Trail Gear Choices – “The Budde System”
Hello Friends! Let’s talk AT gear choices. In viewing my official gear list you may notice that a lot seems to be missing. One benefit of traveling with a partner is shared responsibility. Paul and I have dubbed our way of doing things “The Budde System.”. Allow me...
Watch phone-toting hiker almost stumble backward into the Grand Canyon
The woman steps back after taking a photo and loses her footing on the rim
Grand Canyon Tourist Nearly Falls Off Cliff in Heart-Stopping Viral Video: WATCH
As one of the most iconic national parks in America, the Grand Canyon, welcomes around five million visitors annually. From the vast hiking trails to unrivaled scenery, there’s truly nothing like it. However, despite having so many well-maintained trails, some visitors continue to think it’s okay to go places they aren’t allowed. Case and point: one tourist recently came extremely close to death after they walked onto a closed-off trail.
5 Most Expensive Ski Resorts in America
While many people just want to bundle up and stay inside come winter, snowy season means something entirely different to skiing lovers. For them, it's time to break out the skis and hit the slopes,...
thetrek.co
“So, What Are We Talking? A Week or So?”
This is in response to everyone who asks the same question after I tell them I am attempting a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail next year:. I guess I should start from the beginning. In November of 1975 I was born in Queens, NY, and then moved to Virginia with...
An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands
This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
WATCH: Morons Roasted for Launching Rocks Over the Rim of the Grand Canyon
It looks like it’s time for another edition of moron tourists pulling dangerous stunts at one of our nation’s gorgeous national parks. This time it’s a shocking moment at the Grand Canyon. A moment that brings to mind the recently created term “tourons”. A term that is now going viral as videos of daft tourists making bad decisions continue to make their way online.
Popular Grand Canyon hiking spot changes racially offensive name
National Park Service says area will be called Havasupai Gardens, to honor tribe removed from the region almost 100 years ago
hubpages.com
A Hiking Guide for Beginners.
Josiah is an expert content writer with over 5 years of experience. HubPages contributor. Outdoor hiking is one of the best ways to release tension, enjoy nature, and have fun. Navigating uneven terrain, mounting rock boulders, and climbing heights is a thrilling way to spend your vacation. For beginners, I...
WATCH: Orca Absolutely Deletes Unfortunate Floating Bird in Wild Drone Footage
A viral video of an orca terminating an unsuspecting seabird has Instagram counting their blessings that killer whales avoid humans. The “Nature is Metal” Instagram account isn’t for the faint of heart–it’s full of graphic and unedited images of animals. Even though it is brutal honesty, the blog has managed to gain a following of over 4 million people.
thetrek.co
Backpacker Radio #178 | Leonard Adkins on 20,000 Miles of Backpacking, Thru-Hiking in the 1980s, and Authoring 21 Books
In today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Leonard Adkins. Leonard is a backpacking legend and author of more than twenty books, including several guide books, a book about the flora, fauna, and geology on the the Appalachian Trail, and his most title, “All About the Appalachian Trail” the first and only book for children grades 4-8. We go in depth on Leonard’s backpacking history, which includes more than 20,000 miles dating back to the early 80s. We learn what it was like to be one of the first to hike the Pacific Northwest Trail, Continental Divide Trail, and the first (alongside his wife) to hike the Allegheny Trail. We learn some fun facts about the plants along the AT. And we get the ultimate endorsement for this interview from Leonard himself, who says, “I enjoyed that more than I was expecting.” We were flattered.
6 Things Nobody Tells You About Buying a Home in Ski Country
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Some people dread the winter. Then...
thetrek.co
The 2022 AT Thru-Hiker Survey: General Information
Welcome to the first post for the 2022 Thru-Hiker Survey! This year we added questions about power banks and hammock underquilts. We also removed questions about COVID that weren’t as relevant this year. Each post will focus on a different topic, and we’re starting with general information. This includes...
mansionglobal.com
Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
If You Don’t Have Time for a Long Thru-Hike, the Arizona Trail Is a Perfect—and Spectacular—Shorter Trek
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The most commonplace question about long-distance hiking is also the most complicated to answer: How do you find the resources—the time, the money, the petcare, the childcare—to walk into the woods and away from the rest of your life for four months or more?
thetrek.co
Why I’m Leaving This Hemisphere
In exactly 3 weeks I’m going to be driving to Philadelphia, getting on a plane, and flying to New Zealand to hike the Te Araroa Trail, an 1800-mile track that traverses the entire length of the country. I’m going to the other side of the world, I’m going alone, and all I’m taking is a backpack. YIKES!
How to get fit for hiking
Learn how to get fit for hiking with 6 steps to take before you hit the trail to improve your efficiency cut down on your risk of injury
Beat the winter blues with a road trip to these Arizona National Parks
Arizona is home to three stunning National Parks and you can visit them all with our adventure-packed road trip
thetrek.co
When It’s Time to Leave
It was October 15, 2022 when I made the decision to go. My birthday weekend. I know we all celebrate a new year starting in January, but for the past decade or so, October has been the beginning of my new year. Maybe because I was born in October. Maybe something about the leaves changing. Maybe the crisp air and the start of a new season. I’m not sure what it is, but October seems new to me.
Comments / 0