ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fak3p_0jXyP2q900

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name.

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973.

The families of four victims filled the Mineola courtroom, including the son of Laverne Moye.  John Moye was only 5 when his 23-year-old mother was found in a Rockville Centre creek on July 20, 1972.

“I feel her every day in me,” John Moye said.

The 55-year old Moye has held prominent state positions in the administrations of former Governors Mario Cuomo and his son, Andrew, and now serves as a director with the National Urban League in Atlanta.

“I love you, Mom, and you can rest in peace,” Moye said, as he clutched a framed photo of his mother.

Appearing virtually and wearing a hospital gown from South Woods priso n in New Jersey, Cottingham, now 76, admitted killing five women in Nassau County, four by strangulation.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly noted, “If a victim became a threat to identify him, he (Cottingham) ended that woman’s life.”

Cottingham’s been locked behind bars since 1980, after a killing spree that ran at least 13 years in the Garden State and New York State. He was convicted in five murders, including the notorious “Torso Killings” in a Times Square hotel in 1979.  He’s also confessed to multiple other killings in New Jersey.

‘Torso Killer’ admits to raping, killing teens

Cottingham was indicted for a new murder back in June this year after DNA tied him to the 1968 rape and strangulation of Diane Cusick, a 23-year-old Long Island mother and dance teacher who was found in the back seat of her white Plymouth Valiant at Green Acres Mall on Sunrise Highway.

Cusick’s parents found their daughter’s body after she failed to come home to their New Hyde Park home after shopping. Cusick was the mother of a 3-year-old girl, Darlene, who was also present in court Monday. She said her late grandparents raised her.

“I stepped right into Diane’s shoes,” Darlene Altman told the court in a victim impact statement.  “But Diane wasn’t spoken about.  Her memory wasn’t kept alive.”

Darlene Altman now wears a pair of small gold, ballet slippers around her neck, a tribute to her mother’s work as a dance teacher.

Cottingham also confessed to the 1972 strangulations of Mary Beth Heinz, who was killed three months earlier than Laverne Moye and thrown off the same bridge into the creek near Peninsula Boulevard in Rockville Centre. Her body was found face down in the mud of a stream, DA Donnelly said.

The victim’s sister, Jeanne Heinz, said “Shocked doesn’t begin to describe my feelings when I was contacted” about the break in the case 50 years later.  Her sister was a 21-year-old nanny who was diagnosed with epilepsy, and she was supposed to spend the weekend at the Mineola home of her parents.

The three children of Shirley Heiman, who was 33 when she was stabbed repeatedly at her North Woodmere home on July 20, 1973—exactly one year after the murder of Mary Beth Heinz—were away upstate at summer camp when their mother was killed.  Heiman’s son, Todd, heard the news on the radio.

“They said the name on the radio,” Todd Heiman, now 62, said.  “Three kids away at camp.  We were the three kids at camp.”

Daughter Randi Childs said her late father, Leon, was unfairly placed under a cloud of suspicion, because he found his wife’s body.

“My poor father lived with that until the day he died,” his daughter, Randi Childs, told the media.

The district attorney said it was time to set the record straight in public.

“Today, we can proclaim loudly…that he did not murder his wife,” DA Donnelly said. “Mr. Heiman, you are exonerated.”

Cottingham’s final admission concerned the strangulation of Maritz Rosada Nieves in late 1973.  Her body was found on Dec. 27, 1973 near the East Boathouse in Jones Beach. She had recently come to New York from Puerto Rico.

“Her hands were tied behind the knees,” DA Donnelly said. “Her neck had rope marks around it.  It is possible she was murdered on Christmas Day.”

Donnelly said Rosada Nieves was buried in Lawrence, Massachusetts, because she had family there in 1973.  But the DA’s office has not been able to reach any relatives about the Cottingham developments.

Cottingham had an agreement with the DA’s office to receive a 25 year to life sentence for the murder of Diane Cusick in Green Acres Mall, while he would not to be prosecuted if he confessed to the other, four murders as well.

Nassau County police gave credit to criminologist Peter Vronsky for giving them crucial tips in the case. Vronsky said he contacted homicide detective Daniel Finn last year, after Cottingham started talking about murders on Long Island and spoke extensively of Sunrise Highway, a large thoroughfare between Queens and Nassau County.

“We surveyed the crime scenes,” Vronsky, who lives in Canada, told PIX11 News. “I gave them a map.”

Vronsky has been working with the daughter and granddaughter of two Cottingham victims, who have been encouraging the killer to confess his crimes. Jennifer Weiss’ biological mother Deedeh Goodarzi was dismembered and set on fire in the Traveler’s Inn in 1979.  Sonia Ruiz-McGraw’s grandmother was murdered in Rockland County

In early 2022, homicide investigators received a DNA match between Cottingham’s sample and genetic material left at the 1968 crime scene on Diane Cusick’s clothing.

Det. Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau County Homicide Squad, went with his team to meet with Cottingham at a New Jersey prison.

“He was cagey,” Captain Fitzpatrick recalled. “It was like, ‘You give me something, I’ll give you something.'”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

C. Vanessa
4d ago

How awful that man is and how bizarre that today he looks like Santa Clause, I hope God will give thus man his due justice, what a devil and a coward. May God bless all those innocent women souls .

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Long Island Police, Family Not Giving Up Hope in Unsolved Murder of New Jersey Man

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY – Family members of Danie Philistin aren’t giving up in the cold case to bring his murderer to justice. Over a year and a half ago, he was shot and killed after trying to help a friend. His killer remains free to this day. During a press conference, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Homicide Squad detectives were joined by the mother of a homicide victim to ask the public for assistance in bringing his killer to justice. On July 17, 2021, Danie Philistin attended a house party at 31 Gordon Ave. in West Babylon. The post Long Island Police, Family Not Giving Up Hope in Unsolved Murder of New Jersey Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST BABYLON, NY
PIX11

Adolescent girls increasingly lured from home online

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Ring camera showed a 12-year-old girl running from her great-grandmother’s house in Brooklyn last Saturday at 11:40 p.m. The girl had apparently made a plan to rendezvous with a Bronx teen she was chatting with on Instagram. Kylasyia Thompson, lead program assistant with the nonprofit “Girl Vow,” said adolescents, especially […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty

An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NY, NJ

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America. At a public hearing Wednesday night on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ proposed $52 billion project, some wanted […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man pleads guilty in deadly rock attack on Queens grandma

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in the deadly attack on a Queens grandma, officials said Thursday. Guiying Ma, 61, was outside sweeping the sidewalk on Nov. 26, 2021 when Elisaul Perez attacked her. Perez struck Ma in the head with a large rock, then hit her again after she […]
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Natalia Suaza is crowned Miss Teen Long Island

She lacked any formal training or previous experience in the pageant circuit, but newcomer Natalia Suaza took the local pageant world by storm after capturing the crown for Miss Teen Long Island 2023 on Nov. 20. The 18-year-old contestant from Valley Stream burst onto the pageant scene at the Madison...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Accused Sunset Park subway shooter wants trial out of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The federal government pushed back Monday evening against efforts by accused subway shooter Frank James to get his upcoming trial on terrorism charges moved out of Brooklyn. The United States Attorney for the Eastern District filed two memorandums this week, one of them opposing a change of venue for the trial. James, 63, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t

Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Apprehended In $1 Million Heist Targeting Sag Harbor Resident

Two people are accused of orchestrating a million-dollar heist that targeted a victim's residences on Long Island and in New York City. Raymond Bouderau, age 49, of Manhattan, and 57-year-old Jacqueline Jewett, of Westbrook, in Middlesex County, Connecticut, were arrested for the burglaries, which happened in September, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences

Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
SAG HARBOR, NY
PIX11

PIX11

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy