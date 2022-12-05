Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Related
Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police
A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police asking for help identifying people in homicide investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are working to identify the people and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that took place in Harrisburg in October. The homicide resulted in Jordan Allen’s death on Oct. 20, police say. According to police, Allen suffered multiple...
WGAL
Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
Van struck two pedestrians, killing one
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One pedestrian was left dead after being hit by a van Thursday night in Harrisburg, city officials said. A van was driving south on Cameron Street when it reportedly struck two pedestrians, a man and a woman, walking westbound on Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Police investigating suspicious fires in Cumberland County park
Two fires that damaged borough property in a Camp Hill park started under suspicious circumstances, police said Friday. Camp Hill police are seeking tips on the fires, which they said happened Sunday and Thursday at Schaeffer Park, on the 100 block of North 28th Street. Police said anyone who has...
Shooter in 2019 New Cumberland siege convicted of attempted homicide, assault on police
A New Cumberland man arrested after unleashing a late-night barrage of gunfire from a Terrace Drive home into the surrounding neighborhood after a Nov. 13, 2019 attack on his then-girlfriend was convicted of attempted homicide and shooting at police officers Thursday. Jurors found Mark Boisey, 34, guilty of trying to...
WATCH: Harrisburg Homicide Suspect Ditches 23-Year-Old Victim's Van (Video)
A video of the suspected killer of 23-year-old Jordan Allen of Harrisburg has been released by the police. Allen was found shot dead in a wooded area behind some apartments in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities say.Harrisburg police were called to "a report of a deceased ma…
Video shows driver ditching Harrisburg homicide victim’s van after killing
Harrisburg police on Thursday released video footage showing people ditching the van of a man fatally shot near Hall Manor in October. Police are hoping someone will recognize the driver of the van, who parked it in the area of South 15th and Catherine streets after Jordan Allen, 23, was found shot to death on Oct. 20.
WGAL
Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
Police seek help in identifying suspected York County 'porch pirate'
Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected "porch pirate." The pictured suspect was captured on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home Friday at about 7:51 a.m., according to police. The home was in the area of Mt. Rose Avenue in York...
Man killed in overnight central Pa. shooting
A 34-year-old man was shot dead in York overnight Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pamela Gay said her office was called at 12:04 a.m. to the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced...
Lancaster man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 shooting: DA
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City man was convicted of attempted criminal homicide and other charges related to a shooting on Nov. 4, 2021, that left a victim with multiple injuries, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office said Daijour L. Stennett, 32, was involved in a shooting in […]
echo-pilot.com
One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon
One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
WGAL
Deadly Overnight Shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — York City police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. The York County Coroner says a man was shot and killed around midnight in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. Police have not released any additional information.
Attempted homicide suspect found guilty of shooting man 4 times, fracturing his skull
A jury found a Lancaster man guilty Wednesday of shooting a man four times last year, inflicting physical and mental pain he continues to struggle with today, prosecutors said. Daijour L. Stennett, 32, shot a man in his left shoulder, left side, right shoulder and the back of his head...
Police looking for missing Dauphin County teen and her infant daughter
Authorities in Lower Paxton Township are looking for a 16-year-old girl and her 4-week-old daughter who have been missing since Wednesday. Anylah Duffin left her home on Wednesday and has not returned, police said. She has her daughter Daoni with her. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teen...
2 injured after weekend shootings in Harrisburg: police
Three shootings in Harrisburg this weekend injured two men and damaged property, police said. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. A man of unspecified age was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting took place...
Suspected downtown Harrisburg robber has been arrested: police
A man charged with robbing a downtown Harrisburg business last week was arrested after someone saw him in the area the next day, wearing the same clothes he allegedly wore during the robbery, police said. Robert L. Fitzcharles, 48, of Harrisburg, ran into a store Thursday on the 300 block...
Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police
A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
WGAL
Man shot and killed in York
YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed just after midnight in York. The York County Coroner's office said the shooting happened in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. The victim was found deceased. The York City Police department is investigating the death as a homicide. WGAL...
Comments / 0