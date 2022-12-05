ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Football Transfer Portal Updates

By Matt Newton
 4 days ago

Tracking all of the transfer portal movement for the Virginia Cavaliers

The NCAA transfer portal is officially open as of Monday, December 5th. As expected, college football players looking for a new home have begun pouring into the portal by the dozens.

CavaliersNow is keeping track of all of the transfer portal movement as it relates to the Virginia football program, including UVA football players entering the transfer portal as well as Virginia's efforts to secure transfers from other schools. All of the latest updates will be posted on this page.

Note: players entering the portal as graduate transfers were able to enter the portal before the December 5th opening.

See the latest Virginia football transfer portal news and updates below. Most recent updates are at the top. Refresh the page for updates.

Friday, December 9th

Virginia wide receiver Nathanial Beal has reportedly entered the transfer poral. That brings UVA's total number of players in the transfer portal up to ten.

Wednesday, December 7th

Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell has officially entered the transfer portal.

Virginia has offered Eastern Kentucky wide receiver Jayden Higgins, he announced on Twitter.

Monday, December 5th

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for non-graduate transfers and the onslaught begins.

UVA cornerback Fentrell Cypress II , wide receiver Sean Moore, and quarterback Mark Wagner have officially entered the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Zachary Teter and linebacker Mike Green are both expected to enter the portal, but their names have yet to be officially entered.

12pm update: Zachary Teter and Mike Green have officially entered the transfer portal.

3:45pm update: Junior safety Chayce Chalmers has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

9pm update: Virginia has offered Saginaw Valley State offensive lineman Daijon Parker, as announced by Parker on Twitter.

Friday, December 2nd

Virginia offers Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett, as announced by Muskett on Twitter.

Thursday, December 1st

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong , who holds almost all of the passing and total offense all-time program records at UVA, enters the transfer portal.

Tuesday, November 29th

Virginia offers Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, as announced by Cornelius on Twitter.

Long snapper Lee Dudley becomes the first Virginia football player to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Community Policy