Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Yardbarker
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Yardbarker
Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win
Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Steelers LB Watt, WR Johnson questionable to face Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt’s aching ribs could force him to miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore. The team listed the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year as questionable after he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday and sat out on Thursday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also questionable with a hip injury that curtailed his practice time this week.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Yardbarker
Five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of QB DJ, shares top three schools
Matayo Uiagalelei narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Yardbarker
Patrick Queen trolled by Ravens teammates after injury scare
When third-year linebacker Patrick Queen was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens were presumably preparing for the worst. But after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed after the game that Queen was simply dealing with a...
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Yardbarker
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Yardbarker
Prospect lost in International Signing scandal signs a Major League deal
The Braves lost 13 prospects after Major League Baseball imposed penalties on Atlanta under former GM John Coppolella, but so far, it has mostly been inconsequential. The Braves suffered from the inability to spend on prospects, which has impacted the depth of the farm system. However, of the prospects that they lost, very few have reached the majors, but RHP Guillermo Zuniga has signed a deal with the Cardinals.
