Hillsborough, NC

cbs17

Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
MORRISVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen

RALEIGH — Police on Dec. 1 released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
RALEIGH, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
DURHAM, NC

