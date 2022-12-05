Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cbs17
Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
Wells Fargo robbed in Greensboro; 2nd bank robbery in 4 hours in Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash […]
cbs17
Man who ran from officers who were serving warrants had a gun, Chapel Hill police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man ran briefly from police trying to serve him outstanding warrants before being captured. Just after noon on Thursday, officers saw Jared Smith in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill, police said. While trying to serve the...
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in High Point on Bridges Drive face additional charges
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four teens who were arrested after a shooting on Halloween night now face additional charges, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle […]
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway. Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.
cbs17
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Brief Franklin Street Foot Chase Leads to Arrest
Those visiting West Franklin Street around lunch time on Thursday may have witnessed a dramatic scene, as Chapel Hill Police officers chased after a man who then ran into a restaurant. A release from the police department shed light on the incident later in the day. Police said officers spotted...
nsjonline.com
Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen
RALEIGH — Police on Dec. 1 released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
WRAL
Family loses home in Johnston County house fire
A house was destroyed in Johnston County on Friday morning. A house was destroyed in Johnston County on Friday morning. Reporter: Michael GracePhotographer: John PayneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
84-year-old struck, killed in Durham County intersection
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon in Durham County.
Greensboro Family Dollar considered ‘total loss’ after fire; 1 wanted for information
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is seeking a person of interest who may have knowledge about a fire that occurred on Sunday morning. At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, GPD officers and firefighters came to the Family Dollar on 1435 East Cone Boulevard after getting a report of a fire inside the […]
cbs17
NC Highway Patrol investigates fatal Durham crash involving elderly man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. On Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., the State highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County. The preliminary...
16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
Man escapes patrol car after being arrested for outstanding warrant in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man escaped an attempt to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, police say. On Wednesday, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with Graham Police Department responded to a “disturbance” on East Parker Street. One of the people involved in the disturbance, Timothy Watlington, had an outstanding order for arrest, according to […]
Authorities search for man accused of killing his father in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joseph Kelly, who is accused of killing his father in November.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
cbs17
Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
Comments / 1