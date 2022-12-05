ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Child care access a barrier to women's workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds

Access to quality child care and health services are challenges facing Arkansas women, according to a study by the Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women.  The 19-member commission formally presented its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wednesday. It was the first report produced by the group in nearly half a century. The challenge […] The post Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?

Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
THV11

School leaders, state government call for change in education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
THV11

New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
5newsonline.com

Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

The Arkansas Garden: December garden guide

Winter is almost here, and we can feel it with the chilly weather, frosty mornings, and frigid nights. It’s time to round down our time in the garden outdoors, put up our tools, and turn to our indoor plants for greenery. With plenty of leaves still changing their beautiful...
THV11

Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
Kait 8

State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
Power 95.9

Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?

The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
