Related
Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds
Access to quality child care and health services are challenges facing Arkansas women, according to a study by the Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women. The 19-member commission formally presented its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wednesday. It was the first report produced by the group in nearly half a century. The challenge […] The post Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson announced the plan to make Arkansas a leader in transportation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his plan to make Arkansas the next leader in mobility and transportation. This plan includes recommendations for lawmakers to come up with incentives supporting the development of advanced mobility such as electric vehicles and drone delivery services.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
KATV
Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign receives grant in time for the holidays
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance received a grant for their No Kid Hungry campaign just in time for the holidays. The Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign works to ensure that no child in the state goes without food, even during school breaks. The Arkansas Hunger...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Artists urged to submit work for 2023 state quail and turkey stamp competitions
LINCOLN — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, in coordination with Historic Cane Hill and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, invites artists from throughout the nation to participate in this year’s expanded Arkansas State Quail and Turkey Stamp Art Competition. The 2023 contest builds upon the excellent...
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
5newsonline.com
Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Symphony launches music academy thanks to largest-ever donation
Music education in Arkansas is getting a helping hand thanks to the largest-ever donation in the 56-year history of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. The undisclosed gift will help establish the E. Lee Ronnel Music Academy, named for the longtime arts patron who died in January at the age of 85.
Future of recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansans spoke during the midterm election and they did not pass Ballot Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in eight days for Arkansas teachers
Santa Claus is coming early for teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas, who are poised to get a bonus of $1,500 in eight days.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Arkansas Garden: December garden guide
Winter is almost here, and we can feel it with the chilly weather, frosty mornings, and frigid nights. It’s time to round down our time in the garden outdoors, put up our tools, and turn to our indoor plants for greenery. With plenty of leaves still changing their beautiful...
One-time $1,500 stimulus check is coming to some Arkansas residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does some additional cash sound just right in time for the holidays? The good news is that is exactly what is happening for some individuals in Arkansas.
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
Kait 8
State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
Flu outbreak closes Cleveland County schools during time of high flu activity in Arkansas
Flu-related deaths in Arkansas are spiking past last season as the state continues to deal with a "Very high" flu activity level.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
