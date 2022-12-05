ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
WTOP

Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent

Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces end to COVID-19-related fines, penalties in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order on Tuesday directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget...
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Virginia author envisions second civil war

Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wypr.org

Why children's medications are in short supply in Maryland pharmacies when parents need it the most

Pediatric medications are not easily found on store shelves across Maryland when parents need relief for sick children the most, during an unusual cold and flu season. Even behind the pharmacy counter with a doctor’s authorization, parents say they are hunting for some medications at several retailers to no avail. All of this is happening when the state has some of the highest rates of pediatric illnesses in recent years, particularly with the outbreak of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, otherwise known as the common cold that’s been sending children to hospitals overwhelmed by the influx.
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Loudoun County School Board Addresses Scathing Grand Jury Report

The Loudoun County School Board appointed an interim superintendent to lead the district less than 48 hours after firing the former superintendent over a report blasting the school district's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student. Loudoun County Public Schools Chief of Staff Dr. Daniel Smith will serve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy