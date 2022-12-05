Pediatric medications are not easily found on store shelves across Maryland when parents need relief for sick children the most, during an unusual cold and flu season. Even behind the pharmacy counter with a doctor’s authorization, parents say they are hunting for some medications at several retailers to no avail. All of this is happening when the state has some of the highest rates of pediatric illnesses in recent years, particularly with the outbreak of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, otherwise known as the common cold that’s been sending children to hospitals overwhelmed by the influx.

