The Best Robot Vacuums You Can Buy Are on Sale Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We're already well into December, which means the new year is approaching. And if you're like us, that means you're already starting to dread spring cleaning. Well, we've got some good news for you (or a lucky gift recipient in your life): a bunch of iRobot's Roomba robot vacuums are on sale in this final push before the holiday season is over.
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. It was a surprisingly eventful week on the gadget front. There were rumors that Nothing's smartphone is going to finally come to the U.S. If you search for something in Google Search on desktop, the results now continuously scroll. Gear Patrol published a deep dive (literally) on the Apple Watch Ultra. And Apple Music got a new karaoke feature.
Today in Gear: Your Premier Product News Briefing
Apple has announced a new karaoke function called Apple Music Sing, which allows Apple Music subscribers to sing along to their favorite songs with vibrant, real-time lyrics. Users can choose from multiple lyric views and select songs from an "ever-expanding catalog" that currently features tens of millions of songs. Apple Music Sing also allows users to adjust the volume of a song’s vocal tracks to either sing along with the original artist or take the lead themselves. "Duet View" allows several friends to tackle multi-singer tracks. The new feature will launch later this month to Apple Music subscribers, where it can be used on iPhones, iPads and on the new Apple TV 4K.
Twice as Powerful as Its Predecessor, Meet the XPS 13 Plus Laptop
Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus features 12th Gen Intel® Core™, which gives the laptop twice the processing power of previous models. Its improved battery technology offers longer-lasting charges in an overall lightweight design. New, edge-to-edge InfinityEdge displays simplify the computer’s overall design and offer a sleek, harmonious viewing and work surface. Combining peak speed, performance and mobility, the XPS 13 Plus is a laptop built around faster interactions. It’s designed to enable users to create and maneuver with ease, no matter the task at hand. Razor-thin and weighing just 2.71 pounds, the 13-hour battery can be topped off in just one hour. Couple this with 4K+ resolution, a zero-lattice keyboard and a backlit touch function, and you’ve got a game-changing laptop built for today, tomorrow and every day to come.
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. AETHER Scott Parka. Exclusive 25% Off. AETHER's mega-sleek "'pinnacle of warmth'...
The Best Wireless Headsets for Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch
In the market for a wireless gaming headset? You've got options. Microsoft and Sony make their own headsets for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, respectively, but there are a plethora of well-respected third-party companies — like SteelSeries, Turtle Beach, Logitech and Razor — that make a wide range of wireless headsets, from entry-level to super high-end, as well.
The Apple Car: Everything You Need to Know
The transportation world is undergoing its greatest revolution since abandoning the horse and buggy. One of the companies looking to define that transition is not a carmaker at all. It’s Apple. The company’s on-again, off-again Project Titan car project is reportedly back on again. The latest reporting has the Apple Car launching in 2026.
Sonos and Ikea Have Teamed Up to Make a Speaker Floor Lamp
It's been more than three years since Sonos and Ikea released the first two speakers in their collaborative Symfonisk (which means “symphony” in Swedish) line. They were a bookshelf speaker and a table lamp speaker; both of which worked exactly like Sonos speakers, but were more affordable and were designed to better blend into your home.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
This week the European Union set a firm deadline for technology manufacturers selling in the region. To simplify user experiences across countries and devices and to even out competition, by December 28th, 2024, handheld devices that offer cable charging must be compatible with USB-C connectors. Under this system, companies that have historically created brand-specific charging ports, like Apple, will no longer be able to control the supply of charging devices. The Common Charger legislation also applies to laptops, though manufacturers have until April 2026 to enact those changes.
Need a Stocking Stuffer? A Bunch of CRKT's Best EDC Knives Are On Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Sometimes, the best gifts come in the smallest packages. Or at least that's probably true for the EDC enthusiast in your life. And if that's the person you're hunting for right now, we've got great news: one of our favorite everyday carry brands, CRKT (short for Columbia River Knife & Tool) is having a big sale on some of its best bladed tools (and more).
Save 20% on Everything at WP Standard, Including the Editor-Tested Passport Wallet
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. If you're looking for a gift that will be part of their life for years to come, now is your chance. You can save 20 percent on WP Standard's entire website, which includes handsome leather tote bags, backpacks, passport wallets and more. All of the brand's products are crafted with 100 percent full-grain leather, meaning that these future heirloom pieces will develop a patina over time that is unique to the owner.
Engo 2 Review: Are These Heads-Up Display Running Sunglasses Worth It for Athletes?
Tracking your data can be the perfect way to bolster your performance whether cycling through your favorite routes or running down a new best time. Especially for endurance athletes, these measurements can aid in maintaining proper pace and cadence throughout training and competition. Unfortunately, though, the tech used to track these stats isn't conducive to maintaining a proper form — i.e., you need to pause or alter your focus in order to read your outputs across your smartphone, cycling computer or running watch.
Shopping for a Vintage Marantz Receiver? Here’s What You Need to Know
Vintage Marantz integrated receivers aren’t just cool retro novelties; they also stand up against today’s hi-fi offerings (often at much better prices). More than a few audiophiles will contend that Marantz receivers from the 1970s epitomize the pinnacle of the solid-state hi-fi era, a time when great sound was a common interest and not a niche hobby.
Give the Gift of Gear Patrol Magazine
This holiday season, treat your loved ones to the award-winning print journal that celebrates remarkable products: Gear Patrol Magazine. High-quality storytelling and striking original photography vivify the latest and greatest in enthusiast pursuits, from cars and tech to whiskey and watches – and well beyond. Browse our archive of...
Bookshelf vs Floorstanding Speakers: What's the Difference?
When building a home hi-fi system or a home theater system, one of the most important choices you have to make is the size and type of speakers to start with: are you going to get bookshelf speakers or floorstanding speakers? So, what are the differences? And how are they similar?
Lose the Bulk: Take 25% Off a Tough but Lightweight Insulated Work Jacket
When temps drop, outdoor work is hard enough – never mind the effort required trying to move inside typical marshmallow-inspired outerwear. RefrigiWear is the champ of effective workwear that's designed for people who actually work outdoors in all conditions. The brand's ChillShield Jacket (reg. $120-$139) – just one piece in the ChillShield Collection – is specifically designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 10° F without any of the bulk you'd expect from 'other' brands out there. Ultra-efficient and compact AirBlaze insulation is the key to lightweight warmth: Refrigiwear says it's 40 percent warmer than the competition. While its insides keep you cozy, the jacket's water-repellant, wind-tight 150 denier twill shell is worksite-ready armor that features extra abrasion-resistant panels at the waist and on the sleeves; a fleece-lined stand-up collar and ribbed knit cuffs seal out every draft. And with available sizing from S to 5XL, there's an option for everyone. From December 7, '22, through January 5, '23, use code A25GP at checkout to take 25 percent off your ChillShield Jacket – and get back to work comfortably.
