FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
935wain.com
City Of Columbia Invites You To ‘Christmas In The Park’
The annual ‘Christmas In The Park’ starts on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at the Joe Johnson Little League Park. The light show will run nightly from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. through December 28th, 2022. There will be an initial lighting on Wednesday, December 7. “We appreciate all...
Local actress wins state award
Missy Jo Bush won Best Performer at the Kentucky Theatre Association Festival for community theatres in Kentucky. The Festival is a statewide competition that was held in Campbellsville on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Bush entered the festival as part of the cast for the ARTS (Appalachian Regional Theatre Society) production of excerpts from the play “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, which placed second at the competition.
935wain.com
Judge Cowan: Jim Blair Center Playground Not Open Just Yet
(Gale Cowan – Adair County Judge Executive)
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be given out today
Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
lanereport.com
Nationwide Uniform Corp. to expand operations in LaRue County with $11.5 million investment
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — Nationwide Uniform Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fechheimer Brothers Co., announced a $11.5 million investment to expand its operations in Hodgenville, creating 63 quality jobs for Kentuckians. The $11.5 million expansion comes in response to recent and projected growth for the company, which requires additional warehouse...
z93country.com
Multiple Units Respond to Large Fire
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly reports multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Cobb off Highway 1568 in the Frazier Community Last night. Monticello, Susie, and Bronston units responded a barn was a total loss.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
wdrb.com
Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
wcluradio.com
FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools
BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
WBKO
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have announced that roads have been closed due to weather conditions. Shives Road is currently closed due to high water at the low water fords. No comment has been given about when they will be re-opened.
k105.com
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
935wain.com
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: December 2022
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00199 thru 22-CR-00206 – REDACTED COPY. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County...
k105.com
Eldery Big Clifty man seriously injured after truck hits tree head-on
An elderly Big Clifty man has suffered serious injuries after crashing head-on into a tree. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:30, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the East Grayson Fire Department along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Lacon Skaggs Road. Upon arriving at the...
k105.com
Investigation into drug trafficking organization results in seizure of 2 lbs of meth
An eastern Kentucky man has been busted with two pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County deputies, the London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI “conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.”
935wain.com
Russell County Female Arrested On Theft Charges Resulting From Lengthy Investigation
Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business, on liberty road, reported a theft of nearly $5,000. After the investigation was completed the case was submitted to the Adair Circuit Grand Jury by Sheriff Brockman. As a result an indictment of arrest was secured by Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright .
