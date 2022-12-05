ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

KOCO

Federal investigation underway after Tulsa woman targeted in cocaine scam

TULSA, Okla. — A federal investigation is underway in Tulsa after an older woman was the target of a scam, during which she received around $300,000 worth of cocaine. On Tuesday, law enforcement served a search warrant at a home near 61st Street and Memorial Drive. They recovered seven kilos of cocaine, which police said would have a street value estimated around $300,000.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Several Cars, DUI

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting several cars and before trying to run off. According to officers, Gilber Zuniga drove a van into the back of a car near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive on Wednesday. Police say he backed up over a curb and then hit the car again.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

New evidence released in Okmulgee murder case

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — New evidence has been released in the murder case in Okmulgee. The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office shared what evidence they had to charge their only suspect, Joe Kennedy. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned Kennedy had dealt with thefts at his scrapyard and told someone he knew that he had shot the men when he found them on his property.
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 In Custody After 8-Hour Standoff In Oologah

Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
OOLOGAH, OK
KRMG

Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
TULSA, OK

