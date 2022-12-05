Read full article on original website
OK deputy shoots suspect to protect woman
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a December 7 incident in which a Haskell County deputy shot and injured a suspect that was aiming a gun at a woman.
KOCO
Federal investigation underway after Tulsa woman targeted in cocaine scam
TULSA, Okla. — A federal investigation is underway in Tulsa after an older woman was the target of a scam, during which she received around $300,000 worth of cocaine. On Tuesday, law enforcement served a search warrant at a home near 61st Street and Memorial Drive. They recovered seven kilos of cocaine, which police said would have a street value estimated around $300,000.
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
BAPD: Home invasion suspects tried to zip tie victim, caught after police chase
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two men have been arrested following a home invasion in Broken Arrow. According to a release from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers responded to a home on West Norman Place after an alarm was tripped. Broken Arrow Police Public Information Officer Ethan Hutchins told...
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
KTUL
Former Sapulpa officer admits to lying to investigators about stealing money while on duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Former Sapulpa Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft committed on duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement calls for Hall to serve...
Judge orders Joseph Kennedy pay damages to families to quadruple murder victims’ families
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A judge has ordered Joseph Kennedy ― the man charged with the Okmulgee quadruple murders — to pay damages to the victims’ families. FOX23 previously reported that investigators said Kennedy killed, dismembered and dumped Mark and Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee in early October.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Several Cars, DUI
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting several cars and before trying to run off. According to officers, Gilber Zuniga drove a van into the back of a car near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive on Wednesday. Police say he backed up over a curb and then hit the car again.
KOCO
New evidence released in Okmulgee murder case
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — New evidence has been released in the murder case in Okmulgee. The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office shared what evidence they had to charge their only suspect, Joe Kennedy. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned Kennedy had dealt with thefts at his scrapyard and told someone he knew that he had shot the men when he found them on his property.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
KTUL
Wellston attorney arrested on drug charges after Lincoln County deputies raid her home
WELLSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston attorney was arrested on drug charges earlier this month. Lincoln County deputies raided the home of Debra Campbell and said they found meth, marijuana, multiple digital scales, and glass smoking devices. Deputies also said they found over $4,000 in cash and four firearms....
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
KTUL
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
2 In Custody After 8-Hour Standoff In Oologah
Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
news9.com
Tulsa Police: QuikTrip Clerk Held At Gunpoint During Early-Morning Armed Robbery
A search is underway on Tuesday morning for two men who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip, according to police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Responding officers say they arrived on the scene within one minute of the 911...
Tulsa Police Identify Man Killed In Early-Morning Stabbing
--- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened overnight in Tulsa, Tulsa Police said. Police said they responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East Jasper Street. Officers said that one man was found dead from a stab...
Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
KOKI FOX 23
Clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing for a death row inmate Wednesday morning. Scott Eizember, 61, was convicted of killing an elderly couple, in Depew, in 2003. He also attacked two others and assaulted a young woman. The Oklahoma Coalition to...
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
