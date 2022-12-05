Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 finalists revealed: Vote here!
The Great Chicago Light Fight is on! We've narrowed down the finalists, and now it's your turn to vote for your favorite!
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
Tinley Park holiday lights display hopes to draw thousands in donations for nonprofit
The display aims to help a local nonprofit in need now, more than ever.
Pullman Hotel Group hopes to build new hotel on Far South Side
CHICAGO - The Pullman Hotel Group hopes to build a 101-room Hampton by Hilton on four acres of what is now Pullman Park. The project is slated to cost around $20 million and will create about 25 jobs. It would also be the first hotel built south of Hyde Park...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Chicago police hosting two gun turn-in events this weekend
Glen Brooks, director of community policing for the Chicago Police Department, previews their last gun turn-in events of the year taking place this weekend.
21-Year-Old Polish Businessman Missing Following Chicago Holiday Party
Update: The body of a 21-year-old man found unresponsive early Wednesday in Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach has been identified as Krzysztof Szubert, a Polish businessman who had been working in Chicago since November and had recently gone missing, his family says. Our updated story can be found here. Our original article continues below.
thereporteronline.net
10 free things to do in Chicago this month
You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting cultural celebrations, free museum days, holiday adventures, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for December 2022.
fox32chicago.com
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
947wls.com
A Tree older than the City of Chicago will be removed from the Lincoln Park Zoo
A 300-year-old bur oak tree is set to be removed from Lincoln Park Zoo. Chicago is only 185 years old, so this tree is way older!. Officials say that the old tree is nearing the end of its long life. They will carefully remove the tree in spring 2023. Source:...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Gurnee
The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train will make one final stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening as part of its 2022 tour.
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
Hometown Gift Guide 2022: 12 unique gifts under $100 that to help you conquer your holiday shopping list
Shopping local has a sleigh-ful of benefits. Not only are you driving your local economy and supporting your neighbors, but also you will find gifts you cannot find anywhere else. The North Shore is fortunate to have numerous ma-and-pop storefronts to help you with your holiday list. We went around town and found just a […] The post Hometown Gift Guide 2022: 12 unique gifts under $100 that to help you conquer your holiday shopping list appeared first on The Record.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oak Brook, IL
Oak Brook is a small village in DuPage County, located less than 30 minutes from the state capital, Chicago. Although this village is famous for being the home of companies like Ace Hardware and Blistex, you can enjoy different activities and sights in Oak Brook. These include historical museums, quiet...
Chicago police: Man sitting in parked vehicle shot by unknown person in another vehicle
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood. Around 6:03 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a parked vehicle in the 9000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and an occupant inside fired shots.
Woman, 29, crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
