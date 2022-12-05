ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

thereporteronline.net

10 free things to do in Chicago this month

You don't need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting cultural celebrations, free museum days, holiday adventures, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for December 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Hometown Gift Guide 2022: 12 unique gifts under $100 that to help you conquer your holiday shopping list

Shopping local has a sleigh-ful of benefits. Not only are you driving your local economy and supporting your neighbors, but also you will find gifts you cannot find anywhere else. The North Shore is fortunate to have numerous ma-and-pop storefronts to help you with your holiday list. We went around town and found just a […] The post Hometown Gift Guide 2022: 12 unique gifts under $100 that to help you conquer your holiday shopping list appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oak Brook, IL

Oak Brook is a small village in DuPage County, located less than 30 minutes from the state capital, Chicago. Although this village is famous for being the home of companies like Ace Hardware and Blistex, you can enjoy different activities and sights in Oak Brook. These include historical museums, quiet...
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

