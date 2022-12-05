ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wahnhunglow
4d ago

A drivers license is a real ID. For the one's getting their nazi issued ID, make sure to tattoo your concentration camp numbers on your forearm.

Dana Burnham
3d ago

I find this law fascinating from the standpoint thar the left likes to complain that requiring photo ID for voting is somehow prejudice but when it comes to travel required.

NBC Chicago

When Will You Need a REAL ID to Fly Within the US? Here's How to Get One

While nowadays you just need an ordinary driver's license to board a domestic flight within the U.S., that won't be the case in several months' time. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Specified by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with the deadline approximately five months away.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Real ID pushed back again as states struggle to comply

You don’t have to worry about getting an enhanced driver’s license or ID card to fly any time soon. The Real ID Act has been pushed back another two years. The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 to make flying safer and was passed in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. It was supposed to go into effect in 2008, but states were given an opportunity to extend that deadline until 2009…then 2011…then the deadline was then pushed back to 2013. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) kept pushing the date as states continued to struggle to comply with the rules. Then came the pandemic and another extension to May of 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

REAL ID deadline extended

The Department of Homeland Security is extending the deadline for travelers to get a REAL ID-compliant identification card. DHS had set the deadline to get an ID that meets federal standards as May 3, 2023. That date has now been pushed two years later to May 7, 2025. There had...
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: New Deadline to Get Your Real ID Driver's License in California

You've probably been hearing a lot about Real ID lately. The murmurs started a few years ago, when the initial deadline was looming, and crowds rushed to the DMV to wait in line for hours — scrambling to get the new kind of driver's license that will soon be required to board a commercial airline flight. But the roots of Real ID go back much earlier than that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 1 million immigrants became U.S. citizens in past year

Washington — Nearly a million immigrant adults were naturalized as American citizens in fiscal year 2022, the third-highest annual tally recorded in U.S. history, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report published on Wednesday.In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore the oath of allegiance at naturalization ceremonies across the country, the USCIS figures show. When taking into account cases of children who derived citizenship from their U.S.-citizen parents and other naturalization cases, a total of 1,023,200 immigrants became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022.The number of adult immigrants who became U.S. citizens was only...
Thrillist

The Deadline for Real ID Requirements Has Thankfully Been Pushed

As I watch the federal government realize that it will not be able to keep its May 2023 deadline for Americans switching over to the Real ID, I can't help but be reminded of high school, where my first experience with collective bargaining occurred. My classmates and I were tasked with writing 10-page papers and given less than a week to submit them. None of us turned in completed papers, and the teacher bitterly and reluctantly gave us an extension. While it wasn't exactly a win for the people, we felt triumphant.
BoardingArea

REAL ID Full Enforcement Date Extended Yet Again

The REAL ID Act never got its act together, as the date of full enforcement has been extended at least six times since the 9/11 Commission — which was established after the historic events which occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 — gave its recommendation for the standardization of official documents which are issued by state governments.

