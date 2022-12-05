H-E-B launched an official brand shop Dec. 6 at its store in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Starting Dec. 6, customers can find exclusive H-E-B-branded merchandise at the Frisco store, located at 4800 Main St. The H-E-B Brand Shop, which will be located on branded fixtures in store aisles, will feature about 60 different H-E-B-themed items, including T-shirts, socks, coffee mugs and shoes, according to a news release. Items from the brand shop will be available for purchase in the store, or via curbside or home delivery. H-E-B launched the brand shop in Kerrville last month in honor of the company’s 117th anniversary and plans to open more shops across the state. 469-473-4419.

FRISCO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO