Southlake, TX

$127,000 In Grant Money Given To Plano ISD Teachers

Plano ISD teachers were gifted over $127,000 in grant money on November 3. The money is to support various on-campus initiatives that promote student enrichment. The district announced the 101 teachers across 54 schools in Plano were awarded between $300 and $3,000. The grant will go toward enrichment such as books, science-based learning, gardens, music equipment and more.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mall Slated for Demolition

The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Johannesen announces bid for Mayor

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 7, 2022) Current Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Trace Johannesen announces he will run for Mayor this coming spring. This will be his final term on City Council. “It has been an honor these past three terms to serve on City Council. I’m proud to live in such a wonderful city as Rockwall. Our city staff does a wonderful job of serving our citizens. They also enable the public safety we enjoy here.
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant Continues a Holiday Tradition

A holiday tradition at a Fort Worth landmark will bring something good for families come Christmas morning. Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Friends, customers, and vendors were invited to lunch with one request: Bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. This...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B launches brand shop at Frisco location

H-E-B launched an official brand shop Dec. 6 at its store in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Starting Dec. 6, customers can find exclusive H-E-B-branded merchandise at the Frisco store, located at 4800 Main St. The H-E-B Brand Shop, which will be located on branded fixtures in store aisles, will feature about 60 different H-E-B-themed items, including T-shirts, socks, coffee mugs and shoes, according to a news release. Items from the brand shop will be available for purchase in the store, or via curbside or home delivery. H-E-B launched the brand shop in Kerrville last month in honor of the company’s 117th anniversary and plans to open more shops across the state. 469-473-4419.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development

Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
MCKINNEY, TX
Eater

Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?

The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
FORT WORTH, TX
coaster101.com

Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas

Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KEEL Radio

This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood

You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: More on property tax

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 6, 2022) You know, sometimes the things that come out of Austin just have to make you laugh. If you remember, several sessions ago the group in Austin ended with their pronouncement that the Property Tax issue had been fixed. The subject was addressed by our legislative group in Austin because of the “discontent” of the citizens of Texas with the escalating property tax they were being forced to pay each year.
ROCKWALL, TX

