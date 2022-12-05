Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
North Texas fraternity brothers donate new coats for local students
ARLINGTON, Texas — A group of fraternity brothers in North Texas are working to make a difference in some local schools. The Brothers of the Arlington-based Nu Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated showed up to some school campuses delivering hundreds of new coats on Thursday morning.
$127,000 In Grant Money Given To Plano ISD Teachers
Plano ISD teachers were gifted over $127,000 in grant money on November 3. The money is to support various on-campus initiatives that promote student enrichment. The district announced the 101 teachers across 54 schools in Plano were awarded between $300 and $3,000. The grant will go toward enrichment such as books, science-based learning, gardens, music equipment and more.
dallasexpress.com
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Johannesen announces bid for Mayor
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 7, 2022) Current Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Trace Johannesen announces he will run for Mayor this coming spring. This will be his final term on City Council. “It has been an honor these past three terms to serve on City Council. I’m proud to live in such a wonderful city as Rockwall. Our city staff does a wonderful job of serving our citizens. They also enable the public safety we enjoy here.
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant Continues a Holiday Tradition
A holiday tradition at a Fort Worth landmark will bring something good for families come Christmas morning. Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Friends, customers, and vendors were invited to lunch with one request: Bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. This...
H-E-B launches brand shop at Frisco location
H-E-B launched an official brand shop Dec. 6 at its store in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Starting Dec. 6, customers can find exclusive H-E-B-branded merchandise at the Frisco store, located at 4800 Main St. The H-E-B Brand Shop, which will be located on branded fixtures in store aisles, will feature about 60 different H-E-B-themed items, including T-shirts, socks, coffee mugs and shoes, according to a news release. Items from the brand shop will be available for purchase in the store, or via curbside or home delivery. H-E-B launched the brand shop in Kerrville last month in honor of the company’s 117th anniversary and plans to open more shops across the state. 469-473-4419.
mysouthlakenews.com
The December Adventures (So Far) of the Southlake Police Department
It’s been a bit since we’ve shared our adventures, but with the holidays coming in hot, the thieves are out in full force. Here is a sampling of some of the calls and arrests we’ve made through the first part of December!. –Officers were dispatched to a...
McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development
Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Plano ISD approves academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Plano ISD's 2023-24 academic calendar was approved by the board of trustees Dec. 6. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano ISD’s schedule for the upcoming school year is now set. The board of trustees approved Plano ISD’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Dec. 6 meeting. The new...
coaster101.com
Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas
Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
Parents Raising Money For Allen ISD Teachers Affected By School Closings
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
McKinney City Council approves citywide wayfinding plan
The McKinney City Council approved a citywide wayfinding sign master plan at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney’s new Wayfinding Master Plan has been approved, and the first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2023. The McKinney City Council approved the master plan...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: More on property tax
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 6, 2022) You know, sometimes the things that come out of Austin just have to make you laugh. If you remember, several sessions ago the group in Austin ended with their pronouncement that the Property Tax issue had been fixed. The subject was addressed by our legislative group in Austin because of the “discontent” of the citizens of Texas with the escalating property tax they were being forced to pay each year.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
Comments / 0