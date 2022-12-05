ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 9

Louise
4d ago

The company needs to investigate some of these sick claims people are getting away with

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Arraignment held for former CTA clerk accused of stealing over $350K

CHICAGO - Arraignment was held Thursday for a former clerk with the CTA's retirement plan. Ayanna Nesbitt was indicted on federal charges. Nesbitt is accused of stealing over $350,000 from the fund. She allegedly doctored dozens of phony payment requests from 2019 through 2021 and then using the money for...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Prosecutors: Cook County brothers took $1M from armoured vehicle, ATM at gunpoint

Two brothers from Cook County are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing over $1 million on Halloween from an armored vehicle and an ATM in a Chicago neighborhood. An indictment was returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago charging Corrie Singleton, 21, Darrell Singleton, 18, and a juvenile with robbery, bank larceny by force, and firearm violations.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police, ATF investigate twisted remains of South Side SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.An explosion on the South Side rocks an entire neighborhood, and as the smoke cleared, neighbors saw the twisted remains of an SUV. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports parts of the vehicle flew in all directions.The explosion so loud, some neighbors in Morgan Park thought it was dynamite going off in their front yard. They're picking up the pieces. Literally.A windshield landed in someone's front walkway. A car door fell in another yard, and even more car parts were found on the sidewalk. The pieces belong to a mangled mess on 109th and Green. "I was on my phone...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Leaked call shows alleged bribe by Wilson consultant to Ja’Mal Green

This article was originally published by The TRiiBE. An audio recording allegedly between mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s political consultant Rickey Hendon and a volunteer for Ja’Mal Green’s campaign has leaked—and the talk details a bribe offered to Green’s team to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Why is CPS collecting most property tax revenue in years despite plummeting enrollment?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman sentenced to 25 years for robbery where her then-boyfriend killed 6 people in Chicago

CHICAGO — A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for robbery where her former boyfriend killed six people in Chicago, Illinois, in 2016. The woman, Jafeth Ramos, 25, reportedly watched her ex-boyfriend, Uribe Cruz, kill six members of his family at their house in Chicago in Feb. 2016, according to The Associated Press. The six family members who were killed included two young boys. Ramos helped Cruz steal from the house after the murders.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy