Louise
4d ago
The company needs to investigate some of these sick claims people are getting away with
Reply
4
fox32chicago.com
Arraignment held for former CTA clerk accused of stealing over $350K
CHICAGO - Arraignment was held Thursday for a former clerk with the CTA's retirement plan. Ayanna Nesbitt was indicted on federal charges. Nesbitt is accused of stealing over $350,000 from the fund. She allegedly doctored dozens of phony payment requests from 2019 through 2021 and then using the money for...
cwbchicago.com
Stripped Chicago cop illegally carried gun and battered a student while working as CPS security guard, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a veteran Chicago police officer who was stripped of his police powers while facing allegations of excessive use of force continued to work as a Chicago Public Schools security guard and threatened to shoot a student at George Westinghouse College Prep. A video of the...
Financial advisor accused of cheating elderly client out of more than $400,000
The Cook County Public Guardian has filed a lawsuit accusing a financial advisor of “ripping off” a 76-year-old woman. Priscilla Eddings started working with Citibank investment advisor Helen Caldwell in 2017.
theeastcountygazette.com
Prosecutors: Cook County brothers took $1M from armoured vehicle, ATM at gunpoint
Two brothers from Cook County are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing over $1 million on Halloween from an armored vehicle and an ATM in a Chicago neighborhood. An indictment was returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago charging Corrie Singleton, 21, Darrell Singleton, 18, and a juvenile with robbery, bank larceny by force, and firearm violations.
Chicago police, ATF investigate twisted remains of South Side SUV
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.An explosion on the South Side rocks an entire neighborhood, and as the smoke cleared, neighbors saw the twisted remains of an SUV. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports parts of the vehicle flew in all directions.The explosion so loud, some neighbors in Morgan Park thought it was dynamite going off in their front yard. They're picking up the pieces. Literally.A windshield landed in someone's front walkway. A car door fell in another yard, and even more car parts were found on the sidewalk. The pieces belong to a mangled mess on 109th and Green. "I was on my phone...
Bond denied for man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in suburban Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied for one of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase. Jarquez Jones, 18, had a bond hearing Friday morning where a judge denied...
Chicago woman bilked out of $400K by financial adviser who used money to fund film production company: lawsuit
CHICAGO - A South Side retiree who has dementia was bilked out of more than $400,000 by her financial adviser, who used the money to fund her film production company, according to a lawsuit filed by the Cook County public guardian’s office. Priscilla Eddings, 76, a longtime resident of...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to 34 years for robbing gas station at gunpoint, carjacking man in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing a gas station at gunpoint as well as carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2020. James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, entered a blind plea of guilty to one...
CHICAGO READER
Leaked call shows alleged bribe by Wilson consultant to Ja’Mal Green
This article was originally published by The TRiiBE. An audio recording allegedly between mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s political consultant Rickey Hendon and a volunteer for Ja’Mal Green’s campaign has leaked—and the talk details a bribe offered to Green’s team to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
Chicago police officer charged with urinating in hotel ice machine
An employee at the bar told deputies he found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Henry Capouch, "pissing on the ice in the machine," according to the arrest report.
Chicago police: Man sitting in parked vehicle shot by unknown person in another vehicle
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood. Around 6:03 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a parked vehicle in the 9000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and an occupant inside fired shots.
Why is CPS collecting most property tax revenue in years despite plummeting enrollment?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....
CTA management accused of calling police on union leader multiple times
Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) management has been accused by a candidate for president of one of the CTA workers’ unions of illegally attempting to thwart his campaign. The union official said the police have been called on him repeatedly.
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Chicago judge orders Heather Mack to stay in jail as she awaits trial in mother’s Bali murder
CHICAGO — A federal judge has ordered Heather Mack to remain in jail after denying her motion for bond on Thursday. Mack is currently awaiting trial for the murder of her mother in Bali. Her lawyers argue she’s not a danger to the community, or a flight risk. Mack’s aunt begged the judge Thursday to […]
Chicago police officer relieved of police powers after Florida arrest pending investigation
A Chicago police officer has been relieved of his police powers after being arrested in Florida, CPD confirmed.
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
Woman sentenced to 25 years for robbery where her then-boyfriend killed 6 people in Chicago
CHICAGO — A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for robbery where her former boyfriend killed six people in Chicago, Illinois, in 2016. The woman, Jafeth Ramos, 25, reportedly watched her ex-boyfriend, Uribe Cruz, kill six members of his family at their house in Chicago in Feb. 2016, according to The Associated Press. The six family members who were killed included two young boys. Ramos helped Cruz steal from the house after the murders.
fox32chicago.com
'We’re not machines': Workers at United Center allege labor abuse, demand Levy Restaurants follow the law
CHICAGO - Food service and sanitation workers at the United Center filed dozens of labor complaints against the venue’s concessionaire Tuesday, alleging the company violated labor law by working some employees 35 days straight. About a dozen workers — employed by Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group —...
Teen charged in CTA Red Line killing of father on the way home from work
Chicago police released surveillance video of the two suspects.
