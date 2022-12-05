CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....

