Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Fox 19
Mother remembers former UC swimmer killed in Walnut Hills pedestrian crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Those walking around Eden Park will notice a new sapling near a makeshift memorial. A permanent memorial bench could reside there as well soon in honor of a former University of Cincinnati swimmer who was killed in a crash earlier this year. John Miller, 26, originally hailed...
WLWT 5
Family of missing Clermont County man: 'It's a big black hole not to have him'
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concern continued to grow Thursday in Clermont County where the search continued for a missing man with autism. Seventy-one-year-old Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning outside his apartment complex in Pierce Township. He was reported missing Wednesday when Clermont County Senior Services arrived to pick him up, and he was nowhere to be found.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assult with injury on Old Orchard Lane in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Reports of an assult with injury on Old Orchard Lane in Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
WLWT 5
Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Mother accused of tying blanket around baby’s neck
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to choke her young child using a blanket. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck while she was holding him on Monday, WXIX reported.
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
Milford man took downtown job, banking on bus line he said leaves him stranded
Christopher Myers, 34, lives in Milford. He took a $14 an hour job inside the Great American Tower in downtown Cincinnati because Metro offers an express bus service from his home to work.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
3 taken to hospital after I-75 NB crash
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.
