Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can compete in a traveling wrestling competition that is visiting Amarillo this Saturday. Children from kindergarten to eighth grade can compete. RMN Events Road Warriors, the sponsor, expects 1,500 children to wrestle this weekend. Onsite regular registration is $65 and rookie registration is $55. The...
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
Wowza! Could You Finish A Steak This Size? This Female TikToker Did!
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting guided hike on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a guided hike this Saturday. The hike will be led by a Texas Master Naturalist, who will educate hikers about the area and its geology, plants, and animals. The hike is about two miles long and will take one hour...
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
Randall Raiders softball star Berkley Browder signs letter of intent with Lubbock Christian
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders celebrated softball star Berkely Browder this week as she signed her letter of intent to join Lubbock Christian University next fall. The Raiders softball star made her commitment official next to the softball field at Randall on Tuesday. Browder highlighted her love of...
Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give. Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend. “We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said...
#2 Amarillo High and #1 Lubbock Monterey to face off on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s one of the biggest games of the high school basketball season. The #2 ranked Amarillo High Lady Sandies and the #1 ranked Monterey Lady Plainsmen. The matchup could be a potential playoff preview between the top two teams in 5A. The Sandies come into...
Amarillo zoo opens winter camp registration
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open. The camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is available for ages 6 to 12, and the cost is $20 per child. Children who attend the...
Amarillo Civic Center closing sections due to sewer line failure
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Civic Center has temporarily closed sections due to a failed original cast iron sewer main line. The sewer line failure impacts the northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum. Amarillo city officials say the area will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove...
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet is selling nutcrackers today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. This is in conjunction with its weekend shows of the same name. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lone Star Ballet Guild and will provide scholarships for dancers. Lone Star Ballet...
Amarillo College 1 of 3 colleges to receive Texas Pathways RODEO award
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it is one of three recipients of a Recognition of Dedication to Educational Outcomes (RODEO) Award. The RODEO awards recognizes colleges for their work related to implementation and scaling of the Texas Pathways strategy. “These colleges are deeply engaged with the...
Amarillo FD responds to multiple ‘spot fires’ in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding multiple fires in a north Amarillo area on Thursday. According to an AFD report, crews were dispatched at around 2:32 p.m. Thursday where they found multiple spot fires in the area and a shed burning. AFD said they arrived at around 2:35 […]
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Another Chance Home hosting holiday event this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance Home is hosting a Come Home for Christmas holiday event this Saturday. The holiday event runs 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 at 209 S. Jackson. The event is free, and will include Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, photos with Santa Claus, and...
San Angelo LIVE!
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Amarillo National Bank, Bushland Elementary School
In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 13 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 13 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
