ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can compete in a traveling wrestling competition that is visiting Amarillo this Saturday. Children from kindergarten to eighth grade can compete. RMN Events Road Warriors, the sponsor, expects 1,500 children to wrestle this weekend. Onsite regular registration is $65 and rookie registration is $55. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting guided hike on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a guided hike this Saturday. The hike will be led by a Texas Master Naturalist, who will educate hikers about the area and its geology, plants, and animals. The hike is about two miles long and will take one hour...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give. Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend. “We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

#2 Amarillo High and #1 Lubbock Monterey to face off on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s one of the biggest games of the high school basketball season. The #2 ranked Amarillo High Lady Sandies and the #1 ranked Monterey Lady Plainsmen. The matchup could be a potential playoff preview between the top two teams in 5A. The Sandies come into...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo zoo opens winter camp registration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open. The camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is available for ages 6 to 12, and the cost is $20 per child. Children who attend the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Civic Center closing sections due to sewer line failure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Civic Center has temporarily closed sections due to a failed original cast iron sewer main line. The sewer line failure impacts the northeast side of Cal Farley Coliseum. Amarillo city officials say the area will be shut down for several days to excavate, remove...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet is selling nutcrackers today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. This is in conjunction with its weekend shows of the same name. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lone Star Ballet Guild and will provide scholarships for dancers. Lone Star Ballet...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College 1 of 3 colleges to receive Texas Pathways RODEO award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it is one of three recipients of a Recognition of Dedication to Educational Outcomes (RODEO) Award. The RODEO awards recognizes colleges for their work related to implementation and scaling of the Texas Pathways strategy. “These colleges are deeply engaged with the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Another Chance Home hosting holiday event this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance Home is hosting a Come Home for Christmas holiday event this Saturday. The holiday event runs 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 at 209 S. Jackson. The event is free, and will include Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, photos with Santa Claus, and...
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy