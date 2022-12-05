ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Road crew rescues abandoned bunny in Fort Walton Beach, now they are nursing it back to health

By CONTRIBUTED
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
A public works crew from Okaloosa County was preparing for an asphalt project off James Lee Road in Fort Walton Beach Wednesday when they found an unexpected surprise.

Jimmy Lopez, a heavy equipment operator, found what appeared to be an abandoned pet rabbit shivering and hungry in a wooded area with a cage sitting several feet away. The cage and bunny were hidden from the road. Lopez said he immediately called his girlfriend, Liz Miller, because she had experience caring for rabbits.

The couple took the rabbit to the veterinarian, where it was treated for a severe ear mite problem. They named the rabbit Snoopy. Lopez and his girlfriend plan to nurse Snoopy back to health at their home and adopt him out when he is healthy. As of Friday, Lopez said that Snoopy is in pretty good shape and headed in the right direction.

hanna palamar
3d ago

thank you for your kindness. you are amazing person

