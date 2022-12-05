On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).

