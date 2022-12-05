ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State football players, Scottsdale native Kedon Slovis enter transfer portal

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Free agency in college football is on.

The transfer portal officially opened Monday as college football players seek out other opportunities. The motivating factors can be anything from lack of playing time to a coaching change or a chance to be closer to home — or further away.

Among the Arizona State athletes entering the portal are running back Daniyel Ngata, offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, defensive linemen Omarr Norman-Lott and Joe Moore, kicker Jace Feely and long snappers Gage King and John Ferlmann.

Ngata has spent three years playing behind other backs. For two years it was Rachaad White and then the past year it was Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay. With White departing to the NFL, the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder was hoping his time would come but he actually saw fewer carries than he did the previous year when White was here. In the just-completed season, Ngata tallied 272 yards on 54 carries for an impressive 5 yards per carry with one touchdown. In the 2021 campaign, he had 56 tries and 309 yards (4.2 ypg) with four touchdowns.

The one difference was this season he also saw some action on special teams as the primary kick return specialist where he had 18 returns for 411 yards (22.83 avg) with a long of 58 yards.

Henderson, who started 29 games over the last three years, was one of ASU's team captains this season but missed the last six games after sustaining a broken bone in his hand against Washington in October. He accepted an invite the East-West Shrine game, which seemed to indicate he was ready to move on and prepare for the NFL draft. But Henderson also said he wanted to keep his options open and would not rule out coming back to college. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Norman-Lott, a red-shirt sophomore, played in nine games, missing three to injury. He registered 14 tackles, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries the past season. His entry to the portal is not a surprise since he put out a message on social media before the last game of the season hinting that he planned to leave.

Moore started all 12 games at defensive end, getting the starting spot previously occupied by Michael Matus who went down with a season-ending knee injury before the first game. He managed 24 tackles, two sacks, six quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Feely was the first Sun Devil to indicate on social media today he was seeking another school. The redshirt freshman from Gilbert was one of the more improved players on the squad from 2021 to this season and that was evident during spring drills. Despite that, he lost the battle for the place-kicking role to true freshman Carter Brown. He saw minimal duty. He had four kickoffs, two of which went for touchbacks, but that job was handled by punter Eddie Czpaicki. Feely had one punt for 37 yards and made his only PAT attempt.

While the portal opened Monday, those athletes who are graduate transfers can put their name in at any time. ASU had a couple of player who fit into that category and did so in quarterback Paul Tyson and defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper .

The University of Arizona had a number of portal entries as well, despite a four-game improvement in the win column this season. They include quarterback Jordan McCloud, tight end Alex Lines, defensive linemen J.B. Brown, Paris Shand and Kyon Barrs, Dion Williams, running back Drake Anderson, wide receiver Jamarye Joiner, linebackers Kolbe Cage and Tyler Martin, safety Jaxsen Turner and wide receiver Dorian Singer.

Among the others of local interest to enter the portal is quarterback Kedon Slovis, who played last season at Pitt but started his college career in the Pac-12 at USC where he was the starter as a true freshman.in 2019. The product of Scottsdale Desert Mountain completed 184 of 315 passes (58.4%) for 2,97 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions the past season for the Panthers.

ASU adds Wisconsin transfer

When new head coach Kenny Dillingham was introduced he said he planned to attack the transfer portal. Well, the Sun Devils landed their first with Wisconsin defensive lineman-linebacker Tristan Monday, a product of Saguaro High School who declared his intention of coming back to the state. The 6-foot-4, 276-pounder was a true freshman and did not appear in any games the past season, so he has a full complement of eligibility remaining.

He was a three-star prospect out of high school, who originally committed to University of Arizona but flipped to Wisconsin after an official visit to Madison. Among his other offers were ones from Pac-12 foe Colorado as well as Baylor, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State and New Mexico.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football players, Scottsdale native Kedon Slovis enter transfer portal

