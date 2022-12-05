ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Vote for TCPalm’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 14-Dec. 3

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCIPx_0jXyM7Zn00

TCPalm’s Athlete of the Week vote is back after Thanksgiving break and a transition into the winter sports season.

The last Athlete of the Week winner was Jensen Beach volleyball senior standout Lauren Duke, who received 95 percent of the ballot for the week of Nov. 7-12 helping the Falcons win the 5A state title with 11 kills and 10 digs in the championship match against Barron Collier on Nov. 12.

Voting this week begins at noon Monday and will close Thursday at noon.

Recent: Jensen Beach, Sebastian River student-athletes celebrate signings

Coaches can email scores to bcooney@gannett.com or TCsports@tcpalm.com each night in order for athletes to be considered to be nominated each week.

Brynn Stoneburg, Jensen Beach

Stoneburg claimed the gold medal in the 500 freestyle at the FHSAA 2A Swimming and Diving Championships on Nov. 19 and also added a silver medal in the 200 freestyle. The Navy commit also helped the Falcon 400 freestyle relay team take fourth and the 200 freestyle relay team to a fifth place finish.

Joesph Lezeau II, Centennial

Through five games in the first few weeks of the season, Lezeau is averaging 19.2 points and 10.2 rebounds a game as Centennial has started with a 3-2 record. The senior forward’s top all-around performance was on Nov. 22 against Osceola where he scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 77-61 Eagle win.

Damon Folds, Morningside Academy

In the Eagles’ 3-2 start, Folds is averaging 21 points, 9.2 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game. The junior guard’s top performance came on Dec. 1 in a 65-56 win over Dreyfoos School of Arts where he scored 29 points and added 13 assists and seven rebounds.

Jada Parson, Treasure Coast

In six games to begin the season, Parson is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 steals and five rebounds a game for the 3-3 Titans. The freshman’s top performance was on Nov. 17 where she scored 32 points and added six rebounds and four steals in a 63-24 win over Fort Pierce Westwood.

Ryan Mooney, Jensen Beach

At the Falcons’ Battle at the Beach Duals on Dec. 3, Mooney helped his team score a dramatic victory in the Gold Division final pinning Southwest Miami’s Angel Delgado at the end of the first period to give Jensen Beach a 38-37 win. Mooney went a perfect 4-0 in his matches for the day.

Jonathan Sopher, Martin County

At the Barbara Pill Invitational on Dec. 2-3, Sopher went 4-0 in the 120-pound weight class picking up three wins via pin and in the championship match, the senior won 8-7 via sudden victory in overtime against Heritage’s Aiden Baker, a state qualifier from last season.

Cooper Patton, Vero Beach

At the Barbara Pill Invitational on Dec. 2-3, Patton went 4-0 in the 170-pound division winning three matches via pin including in the championship, defeating Palm Bay’s Brycen Turner, a state qualifier from last season, in the second period.

Keziah Anderson, Pine School

In the Knights’ four wins over the course of the last three weeks, Anderson has scored in every match totaling 11 goals and has added four assists. Anderson has three hat tricks in her last three matches coming against John Carroll Catholic, Somerset College Prep and Glades Day.

Marlon Dato-Slattery, St. Edward’s

In the Pirates’ 5-0 start to the season, Dato-Slattery has scored four goals and picked up six assists and notably scored a hat trick with one assist on Nov. 16 in a 4-1 win over Melbourne Central Catholic.

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vote for TCPalm’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 14-Dec. 3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Shooting in Riviera Beach put Suncoast High School on lockdown

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Suncoast Community High School was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Thursday evening. The Riviera Beach Police Department said there was a shooting nearby on Avenue U and West 13th Street that caused the school to be placed on lockdown since it's in close proximity.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

They’re smokin’: Nev’s BBQ opens in Palm Beach Gardens

It’s taken 15 years for Tommy Nevill’s dream of an authentic brick-and-mortar barbecue spot to be realized, but hard work and passion have paid off, he said. He was running “on adrenaline,” yet beaming as a proud new dad of both Nev’s BBQ and a 5-day-old son. The soft opening in the Promenade Plaza in Palm Beach Gardens was staged just after Thanksgiving.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
tripsavvy.com

9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wqcs.org

In Their Own Words: IRSC Graduates Describe Their Academic Journeys

Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 7, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) will hold its fall Commencement ceremonies on Wednesday, December 14 and Thursday, December 15, at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. The ceremonies will recognize the accomplishments of more than 2,500 students who have earned their Bachelor’s and Associate degrees and other credentials during the 2022 summer and fall semesters.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Fort Pierce after-school program changing lives

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A group on the Treasure Coast is getting big recognition for its work of transforming the lives of young people. What started as a simple program run out of a home is now running out of space. And kids who are helped by the program hope it can carry on.
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Fort Pierce annual Sights and Sounds Parade

On Dec. 4, 2022, the City of Fort Pierce held its annual Sights and Sounds Parade. The event was attended by hundreds of people. The parade was longer this year with about 90 floats from tumblers, dancers and high school bands to horses, country themed and others.
FORT PIERCE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Holiday Happenings in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Tuesday December 6, 2022: The Public Works Department has decorated the city streets and the palm trees in Marina Square with over 100,000 strands of Christmas lights for the much-anticipated Holiday Lights Spectacular, also known as the “Dancing Palms.”. The City's December Holiday Happenings include the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy