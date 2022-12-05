Blackhawk boys pull away for 21-point win over Beaver Falls in season-opener

BEAVER FALLS — Any time that Blackhawk and Beaver Falls compete in any sport, there’s a high level of intensity.

And that was again the case as Blackhawk visited Beaver Falls for the boys’ basketball lid-lifter Saturday night, but it wasn’t exactly the same. A week earlier, all but three members of the Beaver Falls basketball team were football players competing for a WPIAL Championship and the different styles of practice showed.

The intensity was still there but the fine-tuning wasn’t as evident. Blackhawk reached a double-digit lead with 1:37 left in the first quarter when senior Zach Oliver hit his second free throw. The Cougars continued to build the lead, winning 63-42.

“It’s a rivalry game every time we play them, every year,” said Oliver, who finished with 13 points. “We knew it was going to be tough but it was huge to get that big start. It gave us a lot of confidence.”

Eventually, Beaver Falls got into basketball mode more and more and scored in double figures each of the next three quarters but the mountain was too high to climb. Although, the transition to actually making baskets and scoring was slow, the defensive transition seemed natural – each team forced a lot of turnovers as Blackhawk committed 17 and Beaver Falls 19.

“We knew it was going to be tough, it always is,” said Blackhawk coach Brooks Roorbach, who made the quick transition from football to basketball himself when he played for the Cougars.

“We’re trying to play faster and keep the intensity up on defense and we definitely got in a good game doing that.”

The fast pace allowed the Cougars to substitute early and often as 10 different players score. Beaver Falls was led by Isaiah Jhara with 14 and the Tigers had nine players score. Sophomore Tyler Heckathorn and junior Jake Patton each scored 16 to lead the Cougars who faced a quick turnaround, playing Rochester on Sunday.

“We know we have to do a better job shooting the ball and on offense,” said Oliver, a captain. “But I’d much rather be playing games than practicing.”

Roorbach agreed with that sentiment.

“It really is exciting to get the chance to play local teams,” said Roorbach. “These are kids they’ve been playing against locally and in AAU. We only have a couple of weeks until the section play starts.”

Then the intensity takes care of itself.

Montour 46, Ambridge 45

Jason Ankrom, the new Ambridge High School boys’ basketball coach, hasn’t been in Pennsylvania for six months yet – and his first game at the helm is at the legendary Beaver Falls Middle School gym against Montour and veteran head coach Bill Minear.

Ankrom’s charges almost got him a win in his debut, leading until the final four minutes and falling only when a last second shot bounced away.

“This all still new to me,” said Ankrom, who grew up in Canonsburg but spent the last 12 years teaching in Virginia’s Rappahanock Schools. “I love how the kids have responded, though.

“We’re still learning. Our offense needs to get better and we need to make free throws but we played a more experienced team and controlled the game much of the time.

“I’ve told these guys we have to control the tempo and keep getting better. It’s only early December but, hopefully, we’ll be doing enough to get into the playoffs.”

The Bridgers were led by Karmelo Green with 14 points and Jared Astorino with 10.

In other games at Beaver Falls on Saturday, Rochester girls fell to Mohawk 48-37 and the Central Valley boys fell to Hickory 50-49.