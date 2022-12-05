ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Boil water notice for Fort Myers enters third day

By Bill Smith, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIpsR_0jXyLv9J00

The boil water notice issued by Fort Myers officials Sunday remains in effect Monday afternoon, the city website claims.

A water main break at Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road in the city's Dunbar section led to the notice on Saturday.

September 2022:East Fort Myers under boil-water notice

January 2022:Lee County agrees to bail out Fort Myers water woes

September 2022:Raw sewage backs up in Edgewood Ave homes

January 2022:Lee schools asked to help bail out Fort Myers' low water pressure crisis

The city issued the usual warning about boiling water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and making ice. The notice suggests that residents boil water for at least one minute.

The notice did not define a particular area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

PCPD Heading to Fort Myers

Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves two seriously injured in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that flipped a car over on I-75 in Collier County Thursday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 8:20 p.m., Greater Naples Fire and Collier County EMS crews responded to the rollover crash at the 101-mile marker of northbound I-75. A semi-truck, motorcycle, and car were involved in the crash.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers

Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Happy Hour Acres is a garden to help beautify Punta Gorda’s east side

It takes a garden to raise a village, and that’s what’s happening at Happy Hour Acres. The long, narrow plot of city land is part of the community’s urban gardens program. Recently, Charlotte High School ROTC students, TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers and representatives from Happy Hour Marketplace...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral may require food trucks to pack up nightly

Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers water main break repaired, boil notice issued

A large water main break in Fort Myers has left many people without water or with low water pressure Sunday morning. The break happened at the corner of Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road around 5 p.m. Saturday. The city said that the break was found at the bottom of a 12-inch pipe that supplies water to a 42-inch water main.
FORT MYERS, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy