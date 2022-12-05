ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

'It was a beautiful moment': Moore County drag show goes on despite power outages

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

Comments / 104

Omar Omar
3d ago

If you support those type of events then do not complain about what your kid become in the future because they do not teach anything good. Do what you do a d new it with you. You do not see a parade of masculinity or vice-versa. Then why do I need to see theirs?

Reply(2)
8
MegaL
4d ago

These comments have me dying 🤣 people can't be happy in their own life so they must make it miserable for everyone else. 😂

Reply(4)
28
Guest
3d ago

Beautiful moment? Stop this please. I'm thinking how beautiful must have been while I'm freezing in my house and not eating a warm piece of food since Saturday afternoon. how about letting us come to Raleigh next time instead of you coming down here

Reply(2)
11
 

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in windows and had empty parking lots at a time of year when they are normally full of tourists and holiday shoppers. Others handed out free food or coffee, or were able to open by conducting transactions in cash. The county, located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh, announced schools would be closed Tuesday for a second day. Duke Energy has restored power to roughly 9,000 customers after a peak of about 45,000 customers were without electricity in the county of about 100,000 inhabitants. Jeff Brooks, a Duke spokesman, said recovery will be gradual, noting “a pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment” will continue into Thursday.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County

After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
