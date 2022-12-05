ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A disturbance is in the Atlantic, and after hurricane season, too. What the forecast says

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Z0r3_0jXyLoDS00

UPDATE 12/6/2022: The disturbance has a medium chance of turning into Tropical or Subtropical Storm Owen this week, forecasters say.

Read the original article below:

A disturbance appeared in the Atlantic Monday, just days after hurricane season came to an end.

The disturbance, described as a large area of low pressure, is over the central subtropical Atlantic and about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center’s Monday night advisory.

The system has a 40% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a medium 50% chance of formation through the next five days.

The forecast is calling for the system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics as it drifts northeast over the Atlantic’s open waters during the next few days.

“By Friday, the low is expected to move over cooler waters and interact with a mid-latitude trough, limiting potential of tropical transition after that time,” the hurricane center said. This means it shouldn’t be a threat to Florida or the rest of the United States.

If it were to turn into a tropical storm, it would be named Owen.

Can a storm form after hurricane season?

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and officially ends on Nov. 30. It’s a man-made time frame used to represent the months when tropical storms and hurricanes are most likely to develop.

However, storms can form year-round. And while December storms are rare , they have formed before.

Since 2000, only nine storms have formed after Nov. 30 and none of them made a U.S. landfall, Alex DesRosiers, a Ph.D. candidate at Colorado State University who is part of the school’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research group, previously told the Miami Herald.

Miami Herald staff writer Omar Rodriguez Ortiz contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Severe Weather Brought Over A Dozen Tornadoes to the Southeast

Severe weather caused several tornadoes in the Southeast earlier this week. Damaging winds and hail were also reported. Reports of damage stretched from east Texas into Florida and Kentucky. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. At least...
GEORGIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
People

'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
MAINE STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy