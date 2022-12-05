Today will be partly sunny with a high of 36. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds a low of 26. Tomorrow will be cloudy with snow showers and a high of 35. Right now it looks like our southwest counties could see an inch to 3 of snow, which could lead to some slippery roads. In Green Bay and areas north will be up to an inch of snow.

