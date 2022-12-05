Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Notre Dame wins twice; De Pere also gets a 'W'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night Notre Dame beat Neenah 8-4 in boys hockey. Meanwhile in girls basketball, Notre Dame beat Sheboygan North 92-34 and De Pere topped Green Bay Preble 43-29. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Kimberly, Bay Port to meet the next two regular seasons
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly and Bay Port are two of the most successful football programs in Northeast Wisconsin, if not the state, and in recent seasons they have met during the postseason. That still may continue, but what is certain is the Papermakers and Pirates will meet during Week 2...
Fox11online.com
Ziebell's dream comes true as she commits to UConn
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Before Allie Ziebell ever made a 3-pointer she had a dream and that dream was to play for the most iconic women's college basketball program, Connecticut. "I had a UConn birthday cake when I was little, so that was always my dream," she said Monday. That was...
WBAY Green Bay
Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him. “It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,”...
cw14online.com
HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
wearegreenbay.com
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
Fox11online.com
UWGB's largest fall graduating class to hear from 2 Wisconsin leaders for graduation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay's largest fall graduating class will hear from two Wisconsin leaders to inspire them as they cross the stage. Students graduating from associate, undergraduate and graduate programs will hear from Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton on Dec. 17.
Fox11online.com
New down payment assistance program could bring more workers to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay organizations are teaming up to provide prospective employees with down payment grants for new homes. NeighborWorks Green Bay has partnered with Greater Green Bay Chamber and the city to lure people here. Eligible home buyers can now participate in the program, Great Being Home....
$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere
For a customer of Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, a $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays.
WBAY Green Bay
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay apartment building listed on State Register of Historic Places
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay apartment building is being recognized for its contribution to the city's social history. Mason Manor at 1424 Admiral Court is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. Constructed in 1971, the eight-story building was built to address the housing needs of...
Fox11online.com
A little snow on this Friday
Friday will be cloudy with snow showers from Green Bay to the south. Accumulations will be minimal. Saturday will also be cloudy with afternoon and evening snow showers and a high of 35. The snow will bring an accumulation of about an inch for many spots, so roads will be slippery once again.
Fox11online.com
Another mild day before some snow moves in
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 36. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds a low of 26. Tomorrow will be cloudy with snow showers and a high of 35. Right now it looks like our southwest counties could see an inch to 3 of snow, which could lead to some slippery roads. In Green Bay and areas north will be up to an inch of snow.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin veteran nonprofits receive $75,000
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Eight veteran service organizations in Northeast Wisconsin were the recipients of approximately $75,000 Thursday night. The Military Officers Club of Northeast Wisconsin raised the funds during its annual golf outing this summer. Members celebrated the donations Thursday night at the Oneida Golf and Country Club. The...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin sees odd funnel-like cloud Tuesday morning
(WLUK) -- Early on Tuesday morning, we got more than a few viewers who snapped photos of this odd-looking cloud drifting over the Fox Valley. Cerry's husband snapped this photo near Oshkosh and was worried that it was a funnel. It's easy to see the concern -- a seemingly round,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay RV & Camping Expo to celebrate its 60th anniversary at Resch Expo
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The outdoors are coming to the Resch Expo this winter. The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the Resch from Jan. 26 through 29. Those who attend the show this year will have the chance to win a new RV.
Fox11online.com
Jo Dee Messina to play Epic Event Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Country music star Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Epic Event Center. Tickets to the Feb. 24 concert went on sale Friday. Prices range from $25-$65. Messina's career has seen nine number one hits and 16 songs in the top 40. Her songs include "Bye, Bye," "Lesson in Leavin'" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California."
Fox11online.com
'Tripledemic' continues to fill hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. At Bellin Health in Green Bay, officials are reporting about a 20% increase in demand for emergency department services above normal conditions.
Fox11online.com
Sparkle and sequins! Shopping local for holiday fashions
HOBART (WLUK) -- No ugly Christmas sweaters here. Some parties call for a little more glam! Style expert Teri Tkachuk of Stellargirl shopped local to show how to put together the perfect holiday outfit. Tkachuk shared four looks from four different local boutiques. Azure is located at 113 N. Wisconsin...
Fox11online.com
Evers to hold listening session in Green Bay to discuss state budget
(WLUK) -- With a new two-year state budget on the horizon, Gov. Tony Evers is planning stops around the state, including in Green Bay, to hear from citizens. The Dec. 20 listening session is set for 5:30-7 p.m. at the STEM Innovation Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Those who would like to attend can register online.
Comments / 0