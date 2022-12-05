ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

HSGT: Notre Dame wins twice; De Pere also gets a 'W'

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night Notre Dame beat Neenah 8-4 in boys hockey. Meanwhile in girls basketball, Notre Dame beat Sheboygan North 92-34 and De Pere topped Green Bay Preble 43-29. Click the video for highlights.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Kimberly, Bay Port to meet the next two regular seasons

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly and Bay Port are two of the most successful football programs in Northeast Wisconsin, if not the state, and in recent seasons they have met during the postseason. That still may continue, but what is certain is the Papermakers and Pirates will meet during Week 2...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Ziebell's dream comes true as she commits to UConn

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Before Allie Ziebell ever made a 3-pointer she had a dream and that dream was to play for the most iconic women's college basketball program, Connecticut. "I had a UConn birthday cake when I was little, so that was always my dream," she said Monday. That was...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him. “It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

New down payment assistance program could bring more workers to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay organizations are teaming up to provide prospective employees with down payment grants for new homes. NeighborWorks Green Bay has partnered with Greater Green Bay Chamber and the city to lure people here. Eligible home buyers can now participate in the program, Great Being Home....
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay apartment building listed on State Register of Historic Places

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay apartment building is being recognized for its contribution to the city's social history. Mason Manor at 1424 Admiral Court is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. Constructed in 1971, the eight-story building was built to address the housing needs of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

A little snow on this Friday

Friday will be cloudy with snow showers from Green Bay to the south. Accumulations will be minimal. Saturday will also be cloudy with afternoon and evening snow showers and a high of 35. The snow will bring an accumulation of about an inch for many spots, so roads will be slippery once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Another mild day before some snow moves in

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 36. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds a low of 26. Tomorrow will be cloudy with snow showers and a high of 35. Right now it looks like our southwest counties could see an inch to 3 of snow, which could lead to some slippery roads. In Green Bay and areas north will be up to an inch of snow.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin veteran nonprofits receive $75,000

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Eight veteran service organizations in Northeast Wisconsin were the recipients of approximately $75,000 Thursday night. The Military Officers Club of Northeast Wisconsin raised the funds during its annual golf outing this summer. Members celebrated the donations Thursday night at the Oneida Golf and Country Club. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin sees odd funnel-like cloud Tuesday morning

(WLUK) -- Early on Tuesday morning, we got more than a few viewers who snapped photos of this odd-looking cloud drifting over the Fox Valley. Cerry's husband snapped this photo near Oshkosh and was worried that it was a funnel. It's easy to see the concern -- a seemingly round,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Jo Dee Messina to play Epic Event Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Country music star Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Epic Event Center. Tickets to the Feb. 24 concert went on sale Friday. Prices range from $25-$65. Messina's career has seen nine number one hits and 16 songs in the top 40. Her songs include "Bye, Bye," "Lesson in Leavin'" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California."
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

'Tripledemic' continues to fill hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. At Bellin Health in Green Bay, officials are reporting about a 20% increase in demand for emergency department services above normal conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Sparkle and sequins! Shopping local for holiday fashions

HOBART (WLUK) -- No ugly Christmas sweaters here. Some parties call for a little more glam! Style expert Teri Tkachuk of Stellargirl shopped local to show how to put together the perfect holiday outfit. Tkachuk shared four looks from four different local boutiques. Azure is located at 113 N. Wisconsin...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Evers to hold listening session in Green Bay to discuss state budget

(WLUK) -- With a new two-year state budget on the horizon, Gov. Tony Evers is planning stops around the state, including in Green Bay, to hear from citizens. The Dec. 20 listening session is set for 5:30-7 p.m. at the STEM Innovation Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Those who would like to attend can register online.
GREEN BAY, WI

