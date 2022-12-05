Read full article on original website
TheOneYouLoveToHate
4d ago
I like my champions with belts. until you put on a decent fight again and get a belt, just quiet down. your complained when you lost and blamed the ref... you're Bush league at this point.
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor Next Fight: Dana White confirms that Michael Chandler 'most likely' to face former champ-champ
You know a UFC pay-per-view is right around the corner when Dana White begins to announce big upcoming fight news. His latest tidbit revolves around a potential Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight that has sports bettors and combat sports fans salivating at the prospect. Not only is this guaranteed...
Demetrious Johnson Reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s Beef With Ariel Helwani: ‘I’m Not Going to Go on His Podcast’
Demetrious Johnson gave his take on the ongoing dispute between Paddy Pimblett and Ariel Helwani. Inaugural and former UFC flyweight champion Jonhson is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. After leaving the UFC, he made his way to the Asian-based fighting promotion, where he is currently the ONE Championship flyweight champion.
Paddy Pimblett On Naysayers Claiming UFC 282 Win Over Jared Gordon Was A Robbery: ‘Haters Going To Hate’
Paddy Pimblett insists he beat Jared Gordon and those who claim a robbery were just “haters”. “The Baddy” admitted “Flash” had taken control when he relaxed a bit in the final round but it didn’t affect the scorecards. It wasn’t what Paddy Pimblett expected but...
Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov Slams Dana White Following UFC 282 Split Draw: ‘Has Politics Entered the UFC Ring?’
Ramzan Kadyrov, the controversial Head of the Chechen Republic, called out Dana White and the UFC for playing politics following Saturday night’s UFC 282 main event that ended in a split draw. Promoted to the main event after former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka was forced to withdraw and...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Boxing Insider
Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch
“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
James Krause To Sell Glory MMA Gym After UFC Suspension
In light of recent allegations, James Krause will be selling his gym. One of the biggest stories in the MMA sphere recently has been the ongoing investigation into the betting practices of UFC fighters and coaches. Most notable in this investigation has been surrounding former UFC fighter turned coach James Krause. Stemming from a UFC fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on Nov. 5 several actions and bans have been put into place. Minner came into the bout with a preexisting injury and prior to the bout, the betting lines swung greatly in his opponent’s favor. Minner was coached by Krause and now the circumstances surrounding that bout are under investigation.
Jan Blachowicz v Magomed Ankalaev Suffers Anticlimactic Split Decision Draw To Keep Title Vacant – UFC 282 Results (Highlights)
Former champion Jan Blachowicz got the chance to reclaim the title against top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the headlining bout of UFC 282. Blachowicz with an outside leg kick. Another one to the inside. Blachowicz goes to the body with the jab. Nice low kick and another by Jan. Nice counter right from Ankalaev. They both keep their distance while trying to exchange. Good overhand right from Blachowicz. Ankalaev pressures with the jab. Blachowicz with a body kick. Good counter by Ankalaev. Front kick by Ankalaev to the body. Short left hook from Jan. Ankalaev making good work of the front kick to the body. Blachowicz chopping away at the lead leg.
Paddy Pimblett Challenges ‘Little Mongrel’ Ilia Topuria To Engage In Heated Press Conference
Despite not being opponents, Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria had a lot to say about each other at the UFC 282 press conference. This isn’t the first time the two fighters have collided, nor will it be the last. After previously trading words on social media, Topuria would try to attack Pimblett in a hotel lobby back in March in the prelude for UFC London.
Ilia Topuria Scores Second Round Submission Over Bryce Mitchell – UFC 282 Results (Highlights)
‘Thug Nasty’ Bryce Mitchell made his seventh walk to the Octagon on Saturday night as part of the stacked UFC 282 main card. Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ‘Thug Nasty’ looked to keep his undefeated record intact against another undefeated standout, Ilia Topuria. Round...
Raufeon Stots Edges Danny Sabatello Via Split Decision – Bellator 289 Results (Highlights)
Big stakes were on the line in the Bellator 289 main event as interim bantamweight champion Rafeon Stots defended his title against No. 6 ranked Danny Sabatello. The bout was also a semi-final match in Bellator’s Bantamweight World Grand Prix tournament. The winner would move on to the finals, facing the winner of Magomed Magomedov vs. Patchy Mix for a $1 million prize and a date with undisputed bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis.
Dana White Blasts ‘Terrible’ Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev UFC 282 Main Event, Confirms Teixeira vs. Hill For Vacant Light Heavyweight Title
Dana White expressed his genuine disappointment on UFC 282 main event bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The UFC boss declared Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight strap. UFC 282 may have just made it to the record books for all the wrong...
Manny Pacquiao Ends His Retirement For Potential Fight With Crawford, Spence And Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao expressed his intention to face current world champions after exhibition match. The Filipino boxing legend claims Floyd Mayweather is still ducking him. A year after officially retiring from professional boxing, Manny Pacquiao is following in on the footsteps of his fellow aging fighters and making his exhibition match debut this Saturday against Korean YouTuber DK Yoo.
Liz Carmouche Submits Juliana Velasquez With Second-Round Arm Bar – Bellator 289 Results (Highlights)
In the Bellator 289 co-main event, newly crowned flyweight champion Liz Carmouche stepped into the cage to defend her title against former champion Juliana Velasquez. The two women first met in April at Bellator 278 where Carmouche took Velasquez’s title and her ‘O’ in what many considered to be a controversial stoppage. Velasquez had the opportunity to get the flyweight title back on Friday night as Bellator invaded the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Dana White Says Jared Gordon ‘Threw The Fight Away’ Against Paddy Pimblett In Round 3: ‘Go Out And Fight’
Dana White wasn’t a fan of Jared Gordon’s approach in the Paddy Pimblett fight. While many believed Gordon did more than enough to beat Pimblett at UFC 282, the judges didn’t see it that way. ‘The Baddy’ would get the unanimous decision nod, winning two rounds out of three on the official scorecards.
Paddy Pimblett Wants To ‘Assault’ Jake Paul If He Sees Him At UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett isn’t going to wait for a sparring session with Jake Paul to get a piece of him. UFC lightweight rising star Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett has a big fight ahead of him on Saturday night, but people can’t stop talking about a sparring offer he received from Jake Paul. Paul is calling for Pimblett to join him in a sparring match after the Liverpool native accused Paul of fight-fixing. Paul invited Pimblett to Puerto Rico to meet him and win one million dollars by besting him in a sparring match. Confused by the whole thing, Pimblett has set out a counteroffer.
Scott Coker Explains Bellator’s Stance On James Krause And Betting Scandals
Bellator will be looking into the betting scandal situation surrounding James Krause according to Scott Coker. Stemming from questionable betting practices surrounding a Nov. 5 UFC fight, the world of MMA betting has been turned on its head. At the center of this scandal has been former UFC fighter turned coach of Glory MMA and Fitness, James Krause. Krause has since been suspended from multiple MMA organizations including the UFC and in turn, has been forced to sell his gym. No fighter actively training with Krause may compete in the UFC at this time and it seems other fight promotions are following suit.
Cris Cyborg Drops Gabby Holloway En Route To Unanimous Decision Win In Pro Boxing Debut
Cris Cyborg dropped and outpointed Gabby Holloway in her pro boxing debut. Undisputed champion Claressa Shields was impressed by the Bellator champ’s performance. Cris Cyborg will close out the year 2022 with a bang following her victorious pro boxing win over Gabby Holloway Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Bellator women’s featherweight champion dominated Holloway and earned a unanimous decision victory after four rounds of boxing.
Manny Pacquiao Earns Unanimous Decision Over DK Yoo in Boxing Return – Pacquiao vs. Yoo Results (Highlights)
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao returned to the boxing ring on Saturday night against South Korean martial artist DK Yoo. Making his boxing debut at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea, Yoo faced Pacquaio in a six-round exhibition bout in the main event of a FITE TV pay-per-view extravaganza.
Sean O’Malley Picks Sides In The Feud Between Paddy Pimblett And Ariel Helwani
Sean O’Malley is giving his thought on the back-and-forth between Paddy Pimblett and Ariel Helwani. One of the newest feuds on the block is between Paddy Pimblett and Ariel Helwani. This past week, seemingly out of the blue, Pimblett took aim at Helawani over fighter interviews. While doing a podcast with Dana White, Pimblett called out Helwani specifically for not paying fighters to be guests on his show. Helwani is one of the most popular MMA journalists out there and his show The MMA Hour is one of the most watched.
