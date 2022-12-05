Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
Judge orders quadruple murder suspect to pay default judgment in wrongful death lawsuit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A judge has ordered Joseph Kennedy to pay a default judgment on Tuesday, according to court documents. Kennedy was charged on Monday with four counts of first-degree murder. He is suspected of killing Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens who all went...
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
Former Sapulpa officer admits to lying to investigators about stealing money while on duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Former Sapulpa Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft committed on duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement calls for Hall to serve...
Oklahoma prosecutor files first-degree murder charge in deadly overdose
SALLISAW, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor is filing murder charges against people in connection with deadly drug overdoses. Shawna Pratt is accused of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose in her home. On April 7, 2022, Sallisaw police were called to a home for a...
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigates deputy involved shooting in Stigler
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Haskell County deputy shot a suspect at a home in Stigler. Wednesday at 1 p.m., a Haskell County deputy responded to a home in Stigler on East Highway 9 for a 911 call that was made from the home.
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
Attorney General O'Connor Charges McIntosh County Couple With 14 Counts Of Embezzlement
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has charged a McIntosh County couple with 14 counts of embezzlement related to a contracting business they ran. According to O'Connor's office, Victor and Julie Dowling are accused of taking more than $116,000 from customers for projects that they either never started or never finished.
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics: Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine seized
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says nearly 180 kilos of meth was recently seized in a Tulsa County bust.
Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 Okmulgee Men
The person of interest in the murder and dismemberment of four men in Okmulgee has been charged with four counts of first degree murder. This comes after unsealed court documents show Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, confessed to killing the men because he thought they were stealing from him. The...
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Missouri Man with extensive criminal history, convicted again
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Webb City man with an extensive criminal history, to 16 months in a Kansas prison. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, of Webb City pleaded guilty to running from law enforcement officers in April. Flowers received a 40-month sentence in August in a separate case, after pleading guilty to similar charges of running from officials and possession of methamphetamine. Flowers will serve both sentences consecutively.
Okmulgee Police Department searching for person of interest in arson investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a person of interest involving a house fire from Sunday. Officers say on Dec. 4, a man is seen on security footage approaching a home in the area near 3rd Street and Grand. The man goes inside the house, flashes appear and then the man leaves the area.
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
