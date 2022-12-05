Read full article on original website
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday
Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
2022 Western Montana ‘Santa Flyover’ May Happen. With Your Help!
Holiday lights and decorations have been springing up all over Missoula and western Montana. Christmas is almost here. One thing that has been weighing on our minds is "Do you think the Santa Flyover will happen this year?" As we already know, the flyover takes a ton of planning and...
Cheers To New Montana Traditions
Along with the holidays come traditions. Sometimes we don't know why we do some of the things we do, we just "always have done it". Some traditions make sense, some are just kind of weird. When you start to discuss traditions with other people you start to realize how many traditions there are. For example when I was a kid we were never allowed to open presents on Christmas Eve, it was always on Christmas Day. As an adult we have changed that tradition. Now we allow everyone to open one present on Christmas Eve. Most often those gifts are pajamas, but over the past few years that has become a "tradition".
Toys for Tots Comes Back From Break-in; Ready for Christmas
After some toys were lost in a storage unit break-in, the Toys for Tots program is coming back strong, thanks to generous donations from the Missoula community. And the campaign is looking for families who would like to apply for assistance by the end of this week. The long-running collaboration...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Celebration in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County United Way will be hosting a special celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library’s 250,000th book this Saturday at the Missoula Public Library. KGVO News spoke with Jacinda Morigeau, Communication Manager with Missoula County about the event. The Program Sends Books...
More Missoula-Made Gift Ideas for Those Who Shop Local
Last week I wrote an article that listed 5 Missoula-made gift ideas, but there's so much great stuff in this town that I had to write this to tell you some more. There's also this list of Montana-made gift ideas, but as a Missoulian, I'm trying to keep my Christmas gifts as local as possible. Supporting my city's businesses makes the holidays even more heartwarming, so here's more Missoula-made gift ideas:
We Aren’t Done Yet, More Memories of Missoula Southgate Mall
Shopping for the holidays. It is that time of year. When you are shopping around Missoula there is a good possibility that you may wander into the Southgate Mall. The mall has changed a lot over the years. You would expect that with something that opened back in 1978. I wrote about a lot of the stores that I remembered when the mall opened, but it was an incomplete list. A while back I asked for help on Facebook filling in some blanks on some of the stores I have forgotten over the years. The answers brought back a flood of memories. There are probably still stores that are missing and some stores that I don't remember much about. Feel free to let us know what else we missed.
Missoula Metal: Rocking Out in the Holiday Season
I love this time of year, and pretty much everything about it. I don't even know what tinsel is, but I love it. There's also the snow, the candy canes, the lights— speaking of which, here's some of Western Montana's light displays. Then there's what made the Grinch want to steal Christmas, the music and the caroling.
Two Injured in Elevator at the Old Missoula Public Library
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Two persons received minor injuries and one was hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at the old Missoula Public Library early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Dave Wolter with the Missoula City Fire Department said that two persons were in the elevator at around 10:00 a.m. when...
A Dramatic Deer Rescue in Missoula Happened, But Why? [Opinion]
First off I want to say how much I appreciate the Missoula Fire Department and the Missoula Police Department. I am in awe of what they do for our community on a daily basis. I can't say it enough how much I respect them and what they do. I heard about the story just recently of the dramatic rescue of a mother deer and her fawn from the Clark Fork River. I applaud what they did. Then I started to ask myself, "Why did they do what they did?"
Yowza: Missoula Sees Warmest Then Near Coldest Months Back to Back
I'm not the first guy to point out our state's weather can be crazy sometimes. In fact, there are more Montana-weather memes than there are baby-Yoda memes. Obviously, that's not true, but when we have weather like we've had lately, it can feel like it. There are memes about how...
The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow
Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
Some Ways To Beat Cabin Fever In Missoula Already
People have recently called the stations and have made comments about how they are already sick of the snow and the weather. We haven't even officially hit winter yet. If you are already sick of the weather it is going to be a really long winter ahead. Not everyone can ski or snowboard and are able to enjoy the mountains. Missoula has a lot of indoor activities that can help you get through the long winter months, here are a few to help you forget about the weather for a little while.
Missoula’s Ultimate Bride-to-Be Party Guide
The 35th Annual Missoula Wedding Fair is coming Sunday, January 8th to the Hilton Garden Inn. If you or someone you know are planning on getting married in the near future, this a great event to kick off the new year. You will be able to find everything you need for your special day all in one place. As you are making your plans you can't forget about the Bachelorette Party. Missoula has plenty to offer the "Bride To Be" in terms of entertainment, pampering, and fun.
Holiday Events in Missoula to Feel Jolly 2022
Only a couple of days into December and I really feel Missoula is already in the holiday spirit. People in this town are friendly all the time, but there's a certain giddiness and warmth that is unique to this time of year. To make the most of this season, I go all in. I listen to Christmas music, watch Christmas movies, eat peppermint, and attend holiday events. Here are holiday events in Missoula to feel jolly:
Do Missoulians Believe The Motto ‘No Friends On Powder Days’?
Ski season is underway in Montana and that means "Powder Days" are coming. I have been a snowboarder in Montana for over 30 years. Some friends and I were talking about the upcoming season and we got into the topic of "Friends on Powder Days" versus "No Friends On Powder Days". The debate began.
Old Is New Again In Missoula, Vinyl For the Holidays
My high school aged son asked me for a turntable and records for the holidays this year. That is all he wants. For me it was one of those "proud parent" moments. There has been a big resurgence in vinyl over the past decade, and even more recently with Covid. For an old "rocker" like me it gives me hope for a new generation.
Missoula Gets Waxed: Buy A Cider, Get A Free Wax for Skis/Snowboards at Event
If you haven't noticed it's been snowing in Missoula lately, you either don't live here or you're out of town. I know it's not technically winter, but under these circumstances I'd still say the city qualifies as a "winter wonderland," though many Missoulians wouldn't use such a term, and not just because it's kinda flamboyant. This kind of weather understandably annoys some people. It's wet, messy and it makes driving harder.
If You’ve Ever Wanted to try Montana Waterfowl Hunting, Here’s Your Chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
