UFC 282 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Up close at the press conference faceoffs

The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
LAS VEGAS, NV

