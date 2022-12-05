ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coinjournal.net

BNB to $266? Will a bitter exchange between Binance CEO and SBF hurt token further?

Binance has been on a slow decline since touching $315. The cryptocurrency has lacked positive catalysts to take the price higher. Binance (BNB/USD) continues to consolidate but is on a short-term descent after tapping a minor resistance. As of press time, BNB was trading at $289 and looking increasingly bearish. Investors now stare at a possible price bottom at $266.
coinjournal.net

Crypto price predictions: FTX Token, Fetch.ai, Cortex (CTXC)

FTX Token (FTT) FTX Token token price soared by more than 31% in the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Binance. It still remains near its all-time low as Sam Bankman remains in legal limbo. As we wrote here, American authorities are investigating him on a myriad of crimes.
coinjournal.net

MATIC set to be bullish after Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon

Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. MATIC is up by 4% today and could rally higher soon. The broader crypto market could end the week in a positive tone after underperforming for most of the week. Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. The Polygon team announced a few hours ago...
coinjournal.net

Ethereum rises above $1,250 support, but buyers may still be unconvinced

Ethereum has been witnessing whale accumulation at $1,230. The cryptocurrency still lacks a directional bias as sellers remain active. Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose more than 2% on Friday, cementing a position above $1,250 support. The recovery saw ETH trade to a price of nearly $1,300 before falling slightly. However, the ETH price is not at a level we can consider bullish. It is, instead, consolidating at or above the crucial support. Will buyers help further recoveries?
coinjournal.net

Innovation in crypto is not possible without rules, says Stifel’s CEO

Stifel’s CEO believes that rules are necessary to boost innovation within the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrency companies need to build trust with their users. Customer protection should be at the heart of every cryptocurrency company. Trust is needed in the cryptocurrency space. Ron Kruszewski, the chairman and CEO of Stifel,...
coinjournal.net

Coinbase asks users to switch USDT for the ‘reputable’ USDC

Crypto exchange Coinbase wants its users to switch their USDT for USDC. The company calls USDC the trusted and reputable stablecoin. Coinbase is a co-founder of Circle, the company that issues the USDC stablecoin. Coinbase wants users to adopt USDC. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world,...
coinjournal.net

FTX to File for Bankruptcy as Metacade (MCADE) is Set to Skyrocket in Presale

Crypto markets were shaken to the core by the recent news that the world’s second-largest crypto exchange FTX was to file for bankruptcy in US courts. An $8 billion black hole was discovered in FTX’s balance sheet after dozens of customers withdrew their funds, and a potential takeover from arch-rival Binance fell through, leaving founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried no option but to apply for bankruptcy.
coinjournal.net

This week in crypto: Gnosis becomes the second blockchain to complete The Merge

Gnosis blockchain completes The Merge and migrates to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase expects 2022’s revenue to decline by 50% or more from 2021. PayPal begins crypto operations in Luxembourg. Gnosis blockchain completes The Merge. First Ethereum, now Gnosis. Gnosis announced earlier this week that it has migrated...

