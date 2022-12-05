Read full article on original website
TRON Academy Announces 7 New Partners and New Activations
Geneva, Switzerland, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire. TRON DAO recently launched The TRON Academy initiative to empower young blockchain enthusiasts from top-tier universities around the world. Creators are being welcomed to take advantage of early-stage development opportunities in the TRON ecosystem. Partnerships have been developed with existing blockchain clubs, and coaching support is available for students interested in establishing new clubs on their campuses.
