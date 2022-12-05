ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer

That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds

Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
LOUISIANA STATE
MMAmania.com

Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video

Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
worldboxingnews.net

Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012

Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
worldboxingnews.net

Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns

Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
WASHINGTON, DC
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue

The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
nodq.com

Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW

During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
MiddleEasy

Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery

T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW

Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
thecomeback.com

Wrestling world sends best wishes to legend after horrible news

The professional wrestling world received sad news on Monday with news that Barry Windham, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen, had suffered a heart attack over the weekend. In a GoFundMe page, Windham’s neice, Mika Rotunda, said that her uncle suffered...
GEORGIA STATE
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her

Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
wrestletalk.com

Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match

It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
MiddleEasy

Ariel Helwani Compares UFC Betting Scandal To Mark McGuire And Sammy Sosa In Baseball

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is blown away by the severity of the gambling scandal surrounding former UFC fighter Jame Krause. One of the biggest MMA stories over the past few weeks has been the ban on gambling within the UFC and in certain regions of Canada. A few weeks ago it was announced that UFC betting was being banned in Ontario, Canada following a questionable instance stemming from a UFC event. Prior to that, the UFC had announced its own rule that now prohibits fighters from betting on fights. The fight in question was the Nov. 5 bout between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Prior to the fight, the odds swung hugely in Nuerdanbieke’s favor and many bets were placed. He wound up winning the fight and after, it was revealed that Minner had an injury coming into the bout. The bout was placed under investigation and Minner’s coach James Krause was suspended.
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy