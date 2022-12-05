Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
realcombatmedia.com
GERVONTA DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES, VIDEO, PHOTOS & UNDERCARD
Also Featuring PPV Undercard Fighters Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade and Demond Nicholson. Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion. Hector Luis Garcia on SHOWTIME PPV® Saturday,. January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Click HERE for Photos...
Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds
Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
worldboxingnews.net
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world sends best wishes to legend after horrible news
The professional wrestling world received sad news on Monday with news that Barry Windham, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen, had suffered a heart attack over the weekend. In a GoFundMe page, Windham’s neice, Mika Rotunda, said that her uncle suffered...
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of UFC fighter Raulian Paiva’s girlfriend in 2018
A man has been sentenced to prison time for the murder of Raulian Paiva‘s girlfriend. The Brazilian has been in the UFC since August 2018. During his time in the MMA promotion, he’s gone 3-4, with mixed success at flyweight and bantamweight. He famously faced Sean O’Malley at UFC 269 last December, coming up short by first-round TKO.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
ETOnline.com
Mills Lane, Referee Who Officiated Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield 2, Dead at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most famous referees in boxing history, has died at age 85. Lane, famous for his catchphrase "Let's get it on," refereed many famous fights, including the notorious "Bite Fight" when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear. Lane had a brief career as a professional boxer...
Ariel Helwani Compares UFC Betting Scandal To Mark McGuire And Sammy Sosa In Baseball
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is blown away by the severity of the gambling scandal surrounding former UFC fighter Jame Krause. One of the biggest MMA stories over the past few weeks has been the ban on gambling within the UFC and in certain regions of Canada. A few weeks ago it was announced that UFC betting was being banned in Ontario, Canada following a questionable instance stemming from a UFC event. Prior to that, the UFC had announced its own rule that now prohibits fighters from betting on fights. The fight in question was the Nov. 5 bout between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Prior to the fight, the odds swung hugely in Nuerdanbieke’s favor and many bets were placed. He wound up winning the fight and after, it was revealed that Minner had an injury coming into the bout. The bout was placed under investigation and Minner’s coach James Krause was suspended.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0