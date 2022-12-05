ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving

Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
John Prine’s Spectacular Nashville Mansion for Sale for $4.95 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

John Prine's luxurious former Nashville mansion has gone on the market, and pictures show a lavish home that's worth every penny of its $4.95 million asking price. The late country legend's 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,209-square-foot mansion sits on just over two acres in Oak Hill, one of the most exclusive high-dollar areas of Music City. According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $28,854.
Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
The 23 Best Restaurants In Nashville For Date Night

Finding new and unique dinner places is no easy task, which is why here we’ll go over some of the best restaurants in Nashville for a date night with your significant other. Indeed, taking out the time for a romantic and intimate date night every now and then is one of the easiest ways to keep the spark of your relationship alive.
Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo

Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and runs through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns […] The post Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Dickson's St. Christopher among churches profiled in new book

The Diocese of Nashville has released a new photographic history book showcasing the 185-year legacy of architecture, service and impact of every church across the diocese’s Middle Tennessee market. Featuring the original photography of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood and the writing of Farrar Hood Cusamato and Whit Stiles,...
The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse

Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
