At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving
Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
John Prine’s Spectacular Nashville Mansion for Sale for $4.95 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
John Prine's luxurious former Nashville mansion has gone on the market, and pictures show a lavish home that's worth every penny of its $4.95 million asking price. The late country legend's 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,209-square-foot mansion sits on just over two acres in Oak Hill, one of the most exclusive high-dollar areas of Music City. According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $28,854.
Good Times coming to Nashville
The Bar will open early next year, according to owner Shaun Shekab Folad.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurant building gives first-look tour to Clarksville Young Professionals | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Members of Clarksville Young Professionals were welcomed on a tour this week of the new Shelby’s Trio building, under construction at the corner of North Second Street and College Street, across from the also-under-construction F&M Bank Arena. Shelby’s Trio is a three-tiered restaurant...
addictedtovacation.com
The 23 Best Restaurants In Nashville For Date Night
Finding new and unique dinner places is no easy task, which is why here we’ll go over some of the best restaurants in Nashville for a date night with your significant other. Indeed, taking out the time for a romantic and intimate date night every now and then is one of the easiest ways to keep the spark of your relationship alive.
wmot.org
Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour
(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
wgnsradio.com
Big 'Boro Weekend: (1) MTSU Graduation, (2) Bethlehem Marketplace, (3) Christmas Parade
(MURFREESBORO) It's an exciting and family friendly weekend ahead here in the Heart of Tennessee. After a 2-year COVID absense, Bethlehem Marketplace is back. Plus, there are two graduations Saturday at MTSU. And the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade goes down East Main Street at 2:00PM on Sunday. MTSU Graduation. MTSU's fall...
Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and runs through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns […] The post Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Watch: Van swept away trying to cross raging floodwaters near Nashville
"Turn around, don't drown" – you hear that relentlessly from National Weather Service officials when heavy rains and flooding are forecast, and a driver who didn't heed those warnings during a storm in Tennessee Wednesday illustrated exactly what happens when you don't heed the warning.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
dicksonpost.com
Dickson's St. Christopher among churches profiled in new book
The Diocese of Nashville has released a new photographic history book showcasing the 185-year legacy of architecture, service and impact of every church across the diocese’s Middle Tennessee market. Featuring the original photography of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Robin Hood and the writing of Farrar Hood Cusamato and Whit Stiles,...
southernexposuremagazine.com
The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse
Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. You can see one million lights as you walk...
Bobcat Spotted Roaming Around Nashville Neighborhood
"I didn't think they'd come right up to the front steps here."
