MMAmania.com
Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’
It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor Next Fight: Dana White confirms that Michael Chandler 'most likely' to face former champ-champ
You know a UFC pay-per-view is right around the corner when Dana White begins to announce big upcoming fight news. His latest tidbit revolves around a potential Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight that has sports bettors and combat sports fans salivating at the prospect. Not only is this guaranteed...
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
UFC 282 'Embedded,' No. 2: 'I don't do Fight of the Night, lad'
The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett ‘pissed off’ by Jared Gordon quitter claims: ‘No one respects me’
Paddy Pimblett is ready to keep proving the doubters wrong when he takes on his toughest test to date, Jared Gordon, at UFC 282 this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Baddy,” though, doesn’t see his opponent as much of a threat....
Jairzinho Rozenstruik excited to 'put down a crazy performance' against Chris Daukaus at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Jairzinho Rozenstruik is looking to rebound in emphatic fashion at UFC 282. Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) meets Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.
worldboxingnews.net
When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos
There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
Darren Till offers prediction for possible Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington matchup: “He’d be the powerful one”
If Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington end up fighting, Darren Till knows who he’d pick to win. ‘Borz’ has been out of action since September at UFC 279, when he faced Kevin Holland. In that outing, the Chechen scored a first-round submission win over ‘Trail Blazer’. However, that wasn’t the bout he was expecting that weekend.
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 282 | Video
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC 282 fight card like only he can ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev with the vacant 205-pound title on the line.
Magomed Ankalaev: UFC title is 'rightfully' mine, Jan Blachowicz's 'Polish power' won't work at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Magomed Ankalaev is adamant he won’t crumble under the “Polish power” of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282, and says nothing is going to stop him from capturing the vacant light heavyweight title. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) will meet Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6...
MMAmania.com
Loophole closed? USADA adds condition to testing pool re-entry after McGregor incident
Some fighters push the sport forward in unique ways. Half the fouls in mixed martial arts (MMA) were added to the rulebook after officials watched in horror as Tank Abbott performed them in the cage. Chael Sonnen is the man responsible for that short and crazy period of time where fighters were being granted therapeutic use exemptions for testosterone.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
UFC 286 to take place in London in March
The UFC has confirmed that it will return to the UK in March, as London’s O2 Arena plays host to a pay-per-view event.UFC 286, scheduled for Saturday 18 March, will mark the first UFC pay-per-view card to take place in the UK for six years, and it follows two sold-out Fight Night events at the O2 Arena this year.After Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman with a knockout of the year contender in Utah in August to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion, the promotion’s president Dana White said he was looking to stage a rematch between the pair at...
Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”
Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Shows Off Boxing Skills, Not Interested In Celeb Fight
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spending a ton of time in the boxing gym recently ... but those looking to see him settle his many beefs in the ring are SOL -- 'cause TMZ Sports is told the rapper is NOT interested in taking a celebrity fight. The New York rapper...
