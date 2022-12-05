ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morning Journal

Boys basketball: Lorain holds on for resilient overtime win at Cleveland Central Catholic

As the early boys basketball season continues to play out, Lorain took a visit to Cleveland to take on the Ironmen from Cleveland Central Catholic on Dec. 6. After blowing a 10-point lead late in the fourth and Central Catholic forcing overtime, Lorain emerged victorious, 59-55. Isaiah Kielian led all Lorain scorers with 16 points, followed by 15 from Dennis Pettis and 11 from Ike Rowser.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

North Ridgeville defense keys girls basketball win over Amherst

It was time for the North Ridgeville girls basketball team to get back to basics on the defensive end of the floor. It didn’t matter who the opponent was, it was just time to dig deep and play a little defense. Three days removed from a disappointing effort that...
AMHERST, OH
Morning Journal

Avon Lake vs. Avon girls basketball: Eagles blow by Shoregals in rivalry matchup

It isn’t just some other game when Avon and Avon Lake face one another, and the same could be said for the girls basketball game between the Eagles and Shoregals on Dec. 7. The game was close for the first quarter, but Avon put together a 13-0 run that spanned the end of the first and early second quarter. The Eagles didn’t look back in a 63-43 home victory.
AVON LAKE, OH
Morning Journal

Avon vs. Brookside boys basketball: Physical Eagles rout visiting Cardinals

Avon High School has become known for its football program, and boys basketball coach Mike Fitch has decided to embrace it. Sporting a roster filled with broad-shouldered, muscular athletes, Fitch and his crew have dedicated themselves to becoming a physically imposing team that can force its will on its opponents.
AVON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy