It isn’t just some other game when Avon and Avon Lake face one another, and the same could be said for the girls basketball game between the Eagles and Shoregals on Dec. 7. The game was close for the first quarter, but Avon put together a 13-0 run that spanned the end of the first and early second quarter. The Eagles didn’t look back in a 63-43 home victory.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO