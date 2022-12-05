Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lightsRoger MarshHuron, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Morning Journal
High school football: Lorain’s John Salaman, four Elyria Pioneers named Division I All-Ohioans
Lorain running back John Salaman missed the entire 2021 season because of a knee injury. In his first year fully healthy in the Titans’ backfield, Salaman punched in his ticket as a 2022 Division I All-Ohioan honorable mention. “I am happy for (Salaman). I know where he has come...
Morning Journal
Boys basketball: Lorain holds on for resilient overtime win at Cleveland Central Catholic
As the early boys basketball season continues to play out, Lorain took a visit to Cleveland to take on the Ironmen from Cleveland Central Catholic on Dec. 6. After blowing a 10-point lead late in the fourth and Central Catholic forcing overtime, Lorain emerged victorious, 59-55. Isaiah Kielian led all Lorain scorers with 16 points, followed by 15 from Dennis Pettis and 11 from Ike Rowser.
Morning Journal
High school football: Rocky River and Firelands players earn Division III All-Ohio accolades
Three players each for Rocky River and Firelands were named Division III All-Ohioans on Dec. 7. The Pirates had two players receive second team honors in offensive lineman Aiden Andrako and punter Mack Massad, and tight end Stan Hueler made the third team. “It’s always fun and exciting and rewarding...
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville defense keys girls basketball win over Amherst
It was time for the North Ridgeville girls basketball team to get back to basics on the defensive end of the floor. It didn’t matter who the opponent was, it was just time to dig deep and play a little defense. Three days removed from a disappointing effort that...
Morning Journal
Avon Lake vs. Avon girls basketball: Eagles blow by Shoregals in rivalry matchup
It isn’t just some other game when Avon and Avon Lake face one another, and the same could be said for the girls basketball game between the Eagles and Shoregals on Dec. 7. The game was close for the first quarter, but Avon put together a 13-0 run that spanned the end of the first and early second quarter. The Eagles didn’t look back in a 63-43 home victory.
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Brookside boys basketball: Physical Eagles rout visiting Cardinals
Avon High School has become known for its football program, and boys basketball coach Mike Fitch has decided to embrace it. Sporting a roster filled with broad-shouldered, muscular athletes, Fitch and his crew have dedicated themselves to becoming a physically imposing team that can force its will on its opponents.
Morning Journal
Olmsted Falls vs. Midview girls basketball: Bulldogs handle their business against Middies to take top spot in SWC
Olmsted Falls has proven to be the team to beat as the four-time Southwestern Conference champ. Even against a talented Midview squad on the road, the Bulldogs still handled their business with a 61-46 win over the Middies. Olmsted Falls’ Paige Kohler and Mia Kalich have the notoriety as All-Ohioans,...
Comments / 0