“Great for us. What an honor to be back in the Garden. This has been a special place for us to play over the years, and we’re going to try and come back here like we’ve done in our program’s history. This is a special spot to play in the Jimmy V Classic, year one, that means a lot to us. I’ve been fortunate, being along Coach K a long time, to know the important of the Jimmy V Foundation and the amazing work they’ve done. So, for us, it’s an honor. We’ve been through a really tough stretch the last couple of weeks, and I’m proud of our guys, just for how they’ve pushed through and beat a really good Iowa team. [Mark Mitchell] and [Jeremy Roach] to my right and left, big time tonight. Mark’s defense on [Kris] Murray, the way he drove the ball, rebounded, it was a big-time game. And Jeremy was really in control of our team from beginning to end. Scoring, playmaking, leading. Actually, we were just talking about Jeremy and getting after Mark to attack the basket, and he did. So, I know you’re going to ask these guys any questions, I’m happy to answer any questions afterwards. But proud of the game, proud of the team and a lot of respect for Iowa and who they are and what they’re capable of doing.”
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Duke Blue Devils in New York. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Duke prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has shown the ability to continuously produce NBA-level players under coach Fran McCaffery. Luka Garza has had a limited NBA career because of his lack of defensive heft, but he was an NBA draft pick and might still be able to carve out a role as a bench scorer and backup big man. Last season, Keegan Murray became a breakout star and eventually a top-five lottery pick. Now, Kris Murray is becoming a star. Iowa and Fran are able to develop at least one player and maximize his ceiling in college, as Garza and Keegan Murray did over the past two seasons. Kris Murray is averaging 21 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game. He is giving the Hawkeyes production at both ends of the floor. Iowa has lost only once so far this season and has wins over Seton Hall, Clemson, and Georgia Tech. The one loss was to TCU, a team which was in the top 20 of preseason polls. If Kris Murray continues to play at a star level for the Hawkeyes, this Iowa team should be able to return to the NCAA Tournament and make a run at the Sweet 16, which the Hawkeyes have not made since the 1999 season.
