“Great for us. What an honor to be back in the Garden. This has been a special place for us to play over the years, and we’re going to try and come back here like we’ve done in our program’s history. This is a special spot to play in the Jimmy V Classic, year one, that means a lot to us. I’ve been fortunate, being along Coach K a long time, to know the important of the Jimmy V Foundation and the amazing work they’ve done. So, for us, it’s an honor. We’ve been through a really tough stretch the last couple of weeks, and I’m proud of our guys, just for how they’ve pushed through and beat a really good Iowa team. [Mark Mitchell] and [Jeremy Roach] to my right and left, big time tonight. Mark’s defense on [Kris] Murray, the way he drove the ball, rebounded, it was a big-time game. And Jeremy was really in control of our team from beginning to end. Scoring, playmaking, leading. Actually, we were just talking about Jeremy and getting after Mark to attack the basket, and he did. So, I know you’re going to ask these guys any questions, I’m happy to answer any questions afterwards. But proud of the game, proud of the team and a lot of respect for Iowa and who they are and what they’re capable of doing.”

DUKE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO