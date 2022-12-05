One of the most confusing moves of the Sean McVay era as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams came in Thursday's 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With star quarterback Matthew Stafford still out dealing with a neck injury, the Rams trotted out John Wolford for his third start. Wolford was questionable entering the contest as he was recovering from a neck injury he aggravated in last week's loss to the Seahawks. Despite being given the start, Wolford was pulled after the first drive in favor of the newly signed Baker Mayfield.

10 HOURS AGO